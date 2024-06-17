What shape is British tennis in as Wimbledon nears?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What shape is British tennis in as Wimbledon nears?

By Press Association
Katie Boulter kisses the Elena Baltacha Trophy (Mike Egerton/PA)
Katie Boulter kisses the Elena Baltacha Trophy (Mike Egerton/PA)

The grass-court season began with a bang for Britain as Katie Boulter and Jack Draper claimed titles on the same day.

Boulter successfully defended her Rothesay Open crown in Nottingham while Draper won his first ATP title in Stuttgart.

Here, the PA news agency assesses the health of the British game ahead of Wimbledon.

How good is Draper?

Very good. There has been a lot of excitement well beyond these shores about the potential of Draper for several years but injuries have held him back, while this season had been a story of narrow losses prior to last week.

Close wins over Frances Tiafoe and Matteo Berrettini in the final earned him the British number one ranking ahead of Cameron Norrie and almost certainly a seeding at Wimbledon.

There could be very exciting times ahead for the big-hitting 22-year-old.

Is Boulter the real deal?

Yes. A third WTA title in 53 weeks shows that Boulter fully merits her place in the top 30, with the ability to go higher.

Clay is not her surface so she was delighted to get back on to grass, where no one will want to face her.

She showed terrific fortitude in overcoming weather-related scheduling difficulties to win again in Nottingham.

What about Emma Raducanu?

Emma Raducanu made the semi-finals in Nottingham
Emma Raducanu made the semi-finals in Nottingham (Mike Egerton/PA)

A positive week for the former British number one, who reached the semi-finals in Nottingham before losing a two-day, three-hour semi-final against Boulter.

Her ranking is now heading back towards the top 100, with nothing to defend for the rest of the year.

Questions remain about her physical resilience but a Wimbledon run is certainly not out of the question.

Is Andy Murray nearing the end?

Andy Murray practises with Carlos Alcaraz, left, at Queen's Club
Andy Murray practises with Carlos Alcaraz, left, at Queen’s Club (Zac Goodwin/PA)

It certainly appears so. An early loss in Stuttgart saw his ranking drop to 129, and it could well be that Wimbledon is his final tournament.

Murray gave no guarantees about playing at the Olympics, and it is tough to see him going on beyond Paris even if he does compete at a fifth Games.

Another dramatic Wimbledon win or two would be a fitting send-off for one of Britain’s greatest athletes.

How about the rest?

Cameron Norrie looks frustrated
Cameron Norrie has lost the British number one ranking (Mike Egerton/PA)

It has been a tough season so far for Norrie and Dan Evans, and both will be hoping to find some form on grass at Queen’s Club this week.

Below the top 100, it has been an encouraging season for the men, with 11 British players now in the top 250, meaning competition for Wimbledon wild cards will be fierce.

Boulter is again the only British woman in the top 100, which is disappointing, but it is good to see Francesca Jones back in the top 250 after her strong run at Nottingham.