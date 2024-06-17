England midfield role has been year in the planning, says Trent Alexander-Arnold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

England midfield role has been year in the planning, says Trent Alexander-Arnold

By Press Association
Trent Alexander-Arnold (left) started in midfield against Serbia (Adam Davy/PA).
Trent Alexander-Arnold (left) started in midfield against Serbia (Adam Davy/PA).

Trent Alexander-Arnold revealed he has been working on his midfield role with England over the last year as he lauded Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham for their performances alongside him in the Euro 2024 win over Serbia.

Arguably Gareth Southgate’s biggest decision before the Group C opener was who to deploy next to Rice in the centre of the pitch, with Alexander-Arnold given the nod over the likes of Conor Gallagher and Kobbie Mainoo.

England secured a 1-0 win courtesy of an early Bellingham header, with Alexander-Arnold’s performance splitting opinion as he was replaced by Gallagher with 20 minutes remaining in Gelsenkirchen.

A right-back at Liverpool, Southgate has been working on transforming Alexander-Arnold’s game on the international stage and the 25-year-old spoke after the win about the effort that has gone into the shift.

“I was prepared and not just through myself, but especially the manager and (assistant manager) Steve Holland have worked very hard over the past year for me to understand and know the role that I’m being asked to do,” he told beIN Sports.

“Not only that, I’m playing with two of the, if not the two best midfielders in football right now, in Declan and Jude. So I’m in good company when I’m in there, they’ve helped me.”

On his own display, Alexander-Arnold said his performance would be analysed ahead of the second group game against Denmark on Thursday.

He is likely to retain his place in a team that dropped off following a fast start against Serbia, something else he feels will be addressed ahead of the match in Frankfurt.

“I tried to contribute as much as I could for the team,” he added.

“I was told, it was explained what my role would be, trying to execute it to the best of my ability and contribute to the win.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is embarced by manager Gareth Southgate after being substituted against Serbia
Trent Alexander-Arnold is embarced by manager Gareth Southgate after being substituted against Serbia (Adam Davy/PA).

“So hopefully the manager and staff will obviously analyse the game back and see it, but the most important thing is to win and hopefully I contributed to that.

“I think you could see from, especially the first 10, 15, 20 minutes, the fluidity, the way that we were playing, the excitement and the chances that we were creating, it just showed a glimpse of what we can do.

“We need to analyse why we couldn’t sustain that for the full 90 (minutes), but you have to take your hats off, we were playing a really difficult team.”