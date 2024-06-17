New report condemns use of tear gas against fans at 2022 Champions League final

A highly-critical report of the actions of police at the 2022 Champions League final has recommended French authorities change rules governing tear gas use at sporting events.

Its indiscriminate use against Liverpool fans pressed against the Stade de France’s perimeter fence as dangerous congestion developed due to a crowd control failure was one of the primary complaints by supporters caught up in the Paris mayhem.

A report by the Defenseur Des Droits (Defender of Rights), an independent institution which defends the rights of citizens in France, is the latest to exonerate Liverpool fans and blame police for the chaotic scenes which saw kick-off delayed by 36 minutes.

France’s minister of the interior now has two months to respond to recommendations, which include changing rules governing tear gas use at major sporting and cultural events, issuing instructions in languages appropriate to the nationality of those attending and the enabling of police body cameras.

French police argued their actions were designed to prevent ticketless individuals, mainly locals who later assaulted and stole from fans, gaining entry.

“The fact ‘opportunistic crime’ may have been committed cannot justify the indiscriminate use of tear gas on the public,” said Defender of Rights Claire Hedon.

Hedon said warnings were not given which could be understood by English speakers and the use of tear gas “was absolutely not necessary, nor appropriate… The panic created put people present at risk”.

Following Liverpool’s defeat to Real Madrid, fans were targeted by organised gangs as they left the stadium, but video footage showed “police officers standing back as the English supporters were subjected to violent beatings by their assailants”.

“The Defender of Rights finds that law enforcement officers failed in their duty to protect people and property,” added the report by Hedon, who expressed scepticism at the lack of police disciplinary action.

“Given the number of testimonies made by the public, criticising the actions of police, questions may be asked about the existence of only two administrative investigations,” she said.

Ted Morris, chairman of the Liverpool Disabled Supporters’ Association who was involved in the original complaint, told the PA news agency: “I find it quite astonishing a part of the French government has come down so heavily in terms of football supporters, completely exonerating us.”