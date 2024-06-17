British number one Jack Draper finds early rewards from new aggressive style

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
British number one Jack Draper finds early rewards from new aggressive style

By Press Association
Jack Draper lifted his first ATP title on Sunday (Marijan Murat/AP)
Jack Draper’s aggressive new mindset has already landed him a first ATP title and seen him crowned British number one, but he has his sights set even higher.

The 22-year-old has transformed himself from baseline grinder to “six foot four big server” under the guidance of new coach Wayne Ferreira.

Draper has come a long way in a short space of time, having cut a forlorn figure as he crashed out in the first round at the French Open only three weeks ago.

On Monday he arrived at Queen’s Club for the cinch Championships just 24 hours – and with no time to even celebrate – after beating Matteo Berrettini in the Stuttgart final.

“I didn’t know it was going to come together like it did last week,” Draper said. “I was making lots of errors in practice. I was trying to do things that I had never done before on a tennis court.

“That showed when I was in Geneva and the French Open. I was all over the place. I was very lost on the court.

“So when I got home I really thought to myself ‘I need to just fully commit to this’.

Jack Draper celebrates while lying on the grass after winning the Stuttgart Open
Jack Draper celebrates his Stuttgart Open victory (Marijan Murat/AP)

“It’s been tough, because the way I have won matches historically is by out-grinding players and being tough to beat. That’s got me to 40 in the world.

“There was just a moment where I was, like, ‘I need to change’, and I really, really have the mindset of wanting to play like a six feet four big-serving player.

“When I’d play someone like Taylor Fritz or Hubert Hurkacz, someone who is a similar height to me, I’d feel like I’m five feet six because I’m just running on the baseline and they are dictating every ball and it’s quite uncomfortable.

“I was grinding through matches, trying to outmanoeuvre players and stuff, whereas I don’t need to do that anymore.

“I think if I can keep on improving my serve and just my overall mentality into being a more aggressive player, it’s going to definitely change a lot of things for me.

“I didn’t know it was going to come together like it has, but I feel incredibly confident. I’m happy with the approach I’m taking. I think that kind of showed last week.”

Draper, now ranked 32 in the world, begins his Queen’s challenge against Argentinian Mariano Navone on Tuesday.

Five-time winner Andy Murray, who practised with Wimbledon and French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz on Monday, takes on Alexei Popyrin.