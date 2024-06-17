British number one Jack Draper finds early rewards from new aggressive style

Jack Draper’s aggressive new mindset has already landed him a first ATP title and seen him crowned British number one, but he has his sights set even higher.

The 22-year-old has transformed himself from baseline grinder to “six foot four big server” under the guidance of new coach Wayne Ferreira.

Draper has come a long way in a short space of time, having cut a forlorn figure as he crashed out in the first round at the French Open only three weeks ago.

On Monday he arrived at Queen’s Club for the cinch Championships just 24 hours – and with no time to even celebrate – after beating Matteo Berrettini in the Stuttgart final.

“I didn’t know it was going to come together like it did last week,” Draper said. “I was making lots of errors in practice. I was trying to do things that I had never done before on a tennis court.

“That showed when I was in Geneva and the French Open. I was all over the place. I was very lost on the court.

“So when I got home I really thought to myself ‘I need to just fully commit to this’.

Jack Draper celebrates his Stuttgart Open victory (Marijan Murat/AP)

“It’s been tough, because the way I have won matches historically is by out-grinding players and being tough to beat. That’s got me to 40 in the world.

“There was just a moment where I was, like, ‘I need to change’, and I really, really have the mindset of wanting to play like a six feet four big-serving player.

“When I’d play someone like Taylor Fritz or Hubert Hurkacz, someone who is a similar height to me, I’d feel like I’m five feet six because I’m just running on the baseline and they are dictating every ball and it’s quite uncomfortable.

“I was grinding through matches, trying to outmanoeuvre players and stuff, whereas I don’t need to do that anymore.

“I think if I can keep on improving my serve and just my overall mentality into being a more aggressive player, it’s going to definitely change a lot of things for me.

“I didn’t know it was going to come together like it has, but I feel incredibly confident. I’m happy with the approach I’m taking. I think that kind of showed last week.”

Draper, now ranked 32 in the world, begins his Queen’s challenge against Argentinian Mariano Navone on Tuesday.

Five-time winner Andy Murray, who practised with Wimbledon and French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz on Monday, takes on Alexei Popyrin.