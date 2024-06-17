Cameron Norrie aced by big-serving Milos Raonic in first round at Queen’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cameron Norrie aced by big-serving Milos Raonic in first round at Queen’s

By Press Association
Cameron Norrie lost to Milos Raonic at Queen’s (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Cameron Norrie folded against the king of aces at Queen’s as his miserable run continued.

Big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic thundered down 47 aces, an ATP Tour record for a three-set match, as he dealt Norrie another defeat at the cinch Championships.

Norrie, who lost his British number one spot to Jack Draper over the weekend, had two match points in a marathon third-set tie-break but was beaten 7-6 (6) 3-6 7-6 (9) in two hours and 15 minutes.

The 28-year-old has endured a difficult season – and a rotten few weeks – having lost eight of his previous 14 matches including a first-round exit at the French Open and a defeat at Nottingham last week by world number 773 Jack Pinnington Jones.

Former world number three Raonic may have slipped to 186 in the rankings after three years of injury problems, but he is still in possession of one of the game’s most potent serves.

Norrie endured a set of the 33-year-old’s 140mph missiles whizzing past him before pouncing in the tie-break, saving a set point before edging ahead.

When Raonic immediately broke the Norrie serve, the second set was only going to go one way.

Cameron Norrie looks frustrated
Norrie, pictured, lost his British number one spot to Jack Draper over the weekend (Mike Egerton/PA)

In the third-set tie-break, Norrie failed to convert two match points and Raonic put one away with a forehand winner to condemn the 2021 runner-up to an early exit.

Norrie said: “There’s not much really to say other than he won the last point and he served unreal. Too good.

“I was honestly proud about my level. I gave myself a lot of chances. My concentration was great, playing great, I enjoyed it. But too good.”

Summer had broken out on the posh lawns of West Kensington, but the first day of the cinch Championships was not without its controversy.

Seventh seed Holger Rune branded the court “terrible” after he kept slipping on the damp grass as he tumbled to a three-set defeat to Australia’s Jordan Thompson.

“This court is so slippy,” the young Dane moaned to umpire James Keothavong.

“Terrible court, what is this? I can’t stand on the court. It’s too wet. Call the supervisor. I fell three times. It’s too wet. You think I’m falling on purpose?”

American Frances Tiafoe also came a cropper, having to retire from his match against Australian qualifier Rinky Hijikata after a nasty fall.

Bulgarian veteran Grigor Dimitrov, the 2014 champion and current world number 10, cruised past France’s Adrian Mannarino 6-1 6-2.