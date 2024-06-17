Kyle Walker hails Marc Guehi’s strong performance in England victory over Serbia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Kyle Walker hails Marc Guehi’s strong performance in England victory over Serbia

By Press Association
Kyle Walker (left) hailed Marc Guehi’s performance against Serbia (Adam Davy/Martin Rickett/PA)
Kyle Walker (left) hailed Marc Guehi’s performance against Serbia (Adam Davy/Martin Rickett/PA)

Kyle Walker has heaped praise on Marc Guehi after the England defender shone on his tournament debut in the Euro 2024 victory over Serbia.

The Crystal Palace centre-back was selected alongside John Stones at the heart of Gareth Southgate’s defence for the Group C opener, with Harry Maguire having missed out on the squad through injury.

Guehi looked calm and assured in his first outing at a major finals and helped England’s rearguard keep Serbia at bay and secured a hard-fought 1-0 win.

Playing next to Guehi, the far more-experienced Walker – with 84 caps to Guehi’s 12 – was impressed with what he saw from the 23-year-old.

“Marc, from the moment he stepped into the camp, he properly stepped into that role,” he said.

“You can see, obviously, there’s going to be pressure. I think everyone feels pressure.

“I’m the oldest head in the camp and I still go out onto the pitch and you still feel a bit anxious, you feel a bit nervous, just because you want to do everyone proud.

“But Marc, I thought he was fantastic.

“He didn’t put a foot wrong and hopefully that has got his feelings right now and settles the nerves a little bit and we can form a good partnership along that back line.”

Guehi, meanwhile, was quick to thank Walker and the other experienced heads in the team as he told UEFA.com: “The most important thing was the win and we need that, so now we need to focus, improve and go onto the next one.

“I enjoyed it a lot. It was a great atmosphere and I’m just glad I was able to play with such experienced players.

“They make life a lot easier for me, with their talking, positioning and how much they help me and the team.”

Much of the talk in the build-up to the start of England’s tournament was about whether the defence was good enough to hold up throughout the competition if Southgate’s side were to go far.

But Walker was bullish when asked if he had seen such suggestions and whether the players set out to prove doubters wrong.

“The media like to build up a storm and put thoughts in your head that probably shouldn’t be there,” he said.

“All of these players are fantastic players, I have played against them numerous times in the Premier League and I know what they can do.

The England team lines up ahead of the Serbia clash
England’s rearguard keep Serbia at bay and secured a hard-fought 1-0 win (Adam Davy/PA)

“Never mind who’s here, who’s not here, whoever was going to represent England are very good players.

“So we use the players that we’ve got and we work to our strengths when other people can cover up other people’s weaknesses, it is as simple as that.

“If you keep clean sheets in tournaments, you have a very good chance of going on and winning it.

“Listen, we’ve got off to a good start. I thought we defended well against obviously a physical side, but still there’s room for improvement.

“Obviously, it’s a lot of anxiousness around the camp with the first game. You want to get off to a good start, obviously wanting to do the country proud.

“But hopefully now we’ve got that game out the way and we can go on hopefully to achieve something really good.

“You can have good players on the pitch and on paper, we’ve probably got one of the best and that’s not me being arrogant or anything, it’s just the truth.

“You look around at this quality all around the pitch, even coming off the bench, but you do need a little bit of luck in tournament football.”