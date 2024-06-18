Football rumours: Crystal Palace place £65m price tag on Marc Guehi

What the papers say

England defender Marc Guehi will cost at least £65million if anyone wants to lure him away from Crystal Palace this summer, according to the Daily Telegraph. Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal have all shown interest in the 23-year-old.

Preston’s Alan Browne (left) and Tottenham’s Ryan Sessegnon battle for the ball (PA)

West Ham are considering a move for left-back Ryan Sessegnon, reports The Guardian. The 24-year-old was released by Tottenham at the end of the season.

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof is a target for former manager Jose Mourinho. The Daily Mail reports the Sweden defender, 29, is wanted by his former boss at Fenerbahce.

Portsmouth midfielder Joe Morrell has emerged as a target for Wrexham, according to The Sun. The Welsh club, on the rise under Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, are eyeing the 27-year-old Wales international on a free transfer.

Social media round-up

🌳🇧🇷 Nottingham Forest are set to seal the deal for Carlos Miguel, as expected. €4m release clause set to be triggered, waiting on medical tests and then deal done. https://t.co/8CC0DfpHFZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2024

🚨 Valencia have made an offer for Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood. (Source: @MailSport) pic.twitter.com/OteYpWzHY5 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 18, 2024

Players to watch

Leeds’Crysencio Summerville (left) looks to hold off Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters (PA)

Crysencio Summerville: Brighton have opened talks to sign the 22-year-old Dutch winger from Leeds, according to TalkSport.

Ferran Torres: West Ham are keen on the Spain winger, 24, but he would prefer to remain at Barcelona, reports Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.