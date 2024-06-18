Football rumours: Crystal Palace place £65m price tag on Marc Guehi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Crystal Palace place £65m price tag on Marc Guehi

By Press Association
England’s Marc Guehi has been linked with a summer move away from Crystal Palace (Mike Egerton/PA)
England’s Marc Guehi has been linked with a summer move away from Crystal Palace (Mike Egerton/PA)

What the papers say

England defender Marc Guehi will cost at least £65million if anyone wants to lure him away from Crystal Palace this summer, according to the Daily Telegraph. Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal have all shown interest in the 23-year-old.

Preston North End v Tottenham Hotspur – Emirates FA Cup – Fourth Round – Deepdale
Preston’s Alan Browne (left) and Tottenham’s Ryan Sessegnon battle for the ball (PA)

West Ham are considering a move for left-back Ryan Sessegnon, reports The Guardian. The 24-year-old was released by Tottenham at the end of the season.

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof is a target for former manager Jose Mourinho. The Daily Mail reports the Sweden defender, 29, is wanted by his former boss at Fenerbahce.

Portsmouth midfielder Joe Morrell has emerged as a target for Wrexham, according to The Sun. The Welsh club, on the rise under Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, are eyeing the 27-year-old Wales international on a free transfer.

