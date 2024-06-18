Lowdown on Switzerland ahead of crucial Scotland clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lowdown on Switzerland ahead of crucial Scotland clash

By Press Association
Switzerland manager Murat Yakin is getting set for Scotland (Martin Rickett/PA)
Scotland take on Switzerland in their second Euro 2024 Group A clash in Cologne on Wednesday night.

Steve Clarke’s side are still stinging from their 5-1 defeat by Germany in the opening game in Munich.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the Swiss side who will be their second opponents.

Form

Breel Embolo celebrates with his arms outstretched after scoring Switzerland's third goal against Hungary
In contrast to Scotland, Switzerland go into the game on a fine run of form. One defeat in 15 games – a 1-0 loss to Romania in their final Euro 2024 qualifier – is decent albeit there are seven draws in the sequence and few opponents have been top quality. Nevertheless, no one expects anything else other than another difficult night for Clarke’s side. And while Scotland were thrashed by Germany, Switzerland, ranked 19th by FIFA, will take further confidence from their 3-1 win over Hungary in Cologne in their first match.

New face

Kwadwo Duah was making only his second appearance for the national side when he scored the opener against Hungary. The Ludogorets Razgrad striker, who was born in England, made his debut for the Switzerland national team in June in a friendly against Estonia and was called up again for the Euros to surprise in some quarters. The 27-year-old started ahead of Monaco’s Breel Embolo, who has 14 goals in 64 caps and who came off the bench to score the clinching third goal in added time. In mitigation, Embolo struggled for most of last season after an ACL injury but there is now a decision to be made by manager Murat Yakin. Switzerland can also call upon other talented individuals including Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji, Bayern Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka, who was once at Arsenal, and former Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri.

Manager

Switzerland manager Murat Yakin looks into the distance
Yakin is a former defender who had a varied career, playing for Grasshoppers, Stuttgart, Fenerbahce, Basel, Kaiserslautern and Basel again. He won 49 caps for Switzerland between 1994 and 2004, the year when he played all three group games in the Euros. The 49-year-old played for Kaiserslautern against Rangers in the UEFA Cup in 2000 and was part of the Basel team that reached the second group stage of the Champions League in 2002-03, beating Celtic in the qualifiers after losing 3-1 in the first leg. He managed Basel, Grasshoppers and Sion, as well as other clubs such as Russian side Spartak Moscow, before he was appointed as coach of the Swiss national team in 2021.

Record

Scotland have a positive record against Switzerland with eight wins and three draws from 16 meetings. The first game between the countries took place in May 24, 1931, and the visiting Scots won 3-2 in a friendly in Geneva, with Aberdeen’s Andy Love scoring his only international goal in the 89th minute in his third and last cap. The most recent clash came 18 years ago with Switzerland winning 3-1 in a friendly at Hampden Park. Goalkeeper Neil Alexander and winger Gary Teale  made second-half debuts for Walter Smith’s side, who scored through Kenny Miller. Probably the most famous goal scored against Switzerland was Ally McCoist’s winner in the 1-0 Euro 96 victory at Villa Park. There has never been a goalless draw between the teams. Scotland would take that on Wednesday night.