Talking points as wounded Scotland face Switzerland on back of Germany mauling

By Press Association
Scotland manager Steve Clarke has work to do against Switzerland (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scotland face Switzerland in their second Euro 2024 Group A game in Cologne on Wednesday night.

Steve Clarke’s side are looking to recover from their 5-1 defeat to hosts Germany in their opening fixture.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the talking points ahead of a game Scotland cannot afford to lose

Recover after Munich mauling

Scotland are looking to bounce back from a heavy defeat to Germany (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Everything that could go wrong for Scotland in Munich did go wrong. Steve Clarke conceded the heavy scoreline ruled out the chance of progressing with only three points,  meaning they will need least a draw against the Swiss to keep alive hopes of being the first Scotland side to reach the knockout stages of a major tournament. Scotland’s final Group A game is against Hungary.

Replacing Ryan

Scotland’s Ryan Porteous is sent off against Germany (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ryan Porteous was sent off against the Germans for an inexplicable lunge at Ilkay Gundogan inside the box, conceding a penalty from which Kai Havertz scored to make it 3-0 on the stroke of half-time. The Watford defender is now suspended for the games against Switzerland and Hungary after UEFA deemed his challenge to be “serious rough play”. Grant Hanley came on at the start of the second half  in a defensive reshuffle and will probably start against the Swiss but Scott McKenna also came off the bench while Liam Cooper will be looking for some action.

Billy Gilmour to start

Billy Gilmour (left) came on for Scotland against Germany (Martin Rickett/PA)

There was no real surprises in the Scotland side to face Germany apart from, perhaps, the omission of Gilmour. The Brighton midfielder’s strength is keeping possession but Clarke insisted Germany were simply too good on the night and that playing the 23-year-old from the start would have made little difference. However, Scotland need to try something else against the Swiss and Gilmour is likely to get his chance with probably Ryan Christie making way.

Attacking options

Scotland’s Che Adams could feature again (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Che Adams had a thankless task chasing shadows as a lone striker against Germany. The 27-year-old Southampton striker was withdrawn at the interval as Clarke had to replace Porteous in defence. Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland got some minutes when the game was gone and Bristol City’s Tommy Conway, a late addition to the Euros squad, could offer a bit of the unknown. Adams will probably get another chance but, regardless of who leads the line, there has to be some level of support and service if it is not to be another frustrating and fruitless night.