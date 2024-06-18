Kylian Mbappe to play in mask at Euros after France star sustains broken nose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kylian Mbappe to play in mask at Euros after France star sustains broken nose

By Press Association
France forward Kylian Mbappe broke his nose in the win against Austria (Nick Potts/PA)
France forward Kylian Mbappe broke his nose in the win against Austria (Nick Potts/PA)

France forward Kylian Mbappe will play in a mask at Euro 2024 to protect his broken nose but a date for his return is still to be decided.

The new Real Madrid signing sustained the injury after colliding with opponent Kevin Danso’s shoulder in the victory over Austria.

Mbappe was taken to hospital in Dusseldorf but does not require surgery and has rejoined the squad for treatment, although his participation in Friday’s game against the Netherlands remains in doubt.

“Kylian Mbappe suffered a broken nose during the second half of the Austria v France match this Monday in Dusseldorf,” said a widely reported statement from the French Football Federation.

“The captain of the French team was first taken care of by the medical staff and doctor Franck Le Gall, who diagnosed a broken nose. Diagnosis confirmed during radiological examinations at the Dusseldorf hospital.

“Kylian Mbappe has returned to the base camp of the French team. He will undergo treatment in the coming days, without undergoing surgery immediately.

“A mask will be made so as to allow the number 10 of the French team to consider resuming competition after a period devoted to treatment.”

In his post-match press conference France coach Didier Deschamps said Mbappe’s injury was “very unfortunate” for them.

“His nose got badly hit, that’s for sure. We need to check it out, but it seems quite complicated,” he said.

“He didn’t get off lightly. It’s still to be seen (if he will play again). At this stage, I can’t answer. I don’t know.”