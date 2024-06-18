Macclesfield FC name director of football and shareholder Robbie Savage as boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Macclesfield FC name director of football and shareholder Robbie Savage as boss

By Press Association
Robbie Savage has been appointed as Macclesfield FC head coach (Mike Egerton/PA)
Former Wales international Robbie Savage has been appointed as head coach of Macclesfield FC.

Savage was director of football at the phoenix club, as well as a shareholder, but after another club approached him he decided to take control of the first team at Moss Rose.

He will be assisted by Peter Band while Savage’s former Leicester team-mate Emile Heskey has been appointed in a “position-specific role as and when required”.

Savage moving into the dugout means Michael Clegg leaves the club.

Macclesfield, who play in the Northern Premier League Premier Division, tier seven of the pyramid, insist Savage will be judged on results.

A statement on the club website read: “Macclesfield FC can confirm that Robbie Savage has been appointed first team head coach with immediate effect.

“As a result of achieving two promotions as well as reaching a play-off final and Isuzu FA Trophy semi-final within the club’s first three years, it came as no surprise when Robbie was offered a senior role elsewhere recently.

Robbie Savage adjusts his headphones during a commentary stint
It is unclear how Savage’s role as a pundit will change (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Robbie subsequently agonised over this on numerous levels as it would have meant him relinquishing his role at Macclesfield FC – in addition to his shareholding.

“This was something which the board was not prepared to let happen and it was unanimously decided that Robbie should be given the chance to prove himself here at Macclesfield FC as he launches his coaching career with us.

“Ahead of a campaign where we simply cannot fail, Robbie will now be accountable for all First Team affairs and judged solely on results.”

It is unclear how Savage’s punditry work will be affected, specifically his role as host of weekend phone-in 606 on BBC Radio 5 Live.