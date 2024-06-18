Who the Premier League’s new managers will face in their opening fixtures

Liverpool, Chelsea, West Ham and Brighton will start the 2024-25 Premier League campaign with new managers.

Next season’s fixtures were released on Tuesday and here, the PA news agency takes a look at who has the easiest start of the four new head coaches in the English top flight.

Arne Slot (Liverpool)

We can announce Arne Slot has agreed a deal to become the club’s new head coach, formally taking up the position on June 1, 2024, subject to a work permit 🙌 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 20, 2024

First six games – Ipswich (a), Brentford (h), Manchester United (a), Nottingham Forest (h), Bournemouth (h), Wolves (a).

Former Feyenoord boss Slot faces arguably the easiest start of the four as he sets out to fill the void left by Jurgen Klopp. First up is newly-promoted Ipswich at Anfield and, barring the visit to Old Trafford on August 31, Liverpool do not face a likely top-six contender in their opening six fixtures.

Enzo Maresca (Chelsea)

Enzo Maresca guided Leicester to promotion in his first season as a manager (Nick Potts/PA)

First six games – Manchester City (h), Wolves (a), Crystal Palace (h), Bournemouth (a), West Ham (a), Brighton (h).

Maresca, Pep Guardiola’s assistant before leading Leicester straight back to the Premier League last season, could not have picked a tougher first match as he faces his former club. But the next five games are all against teams Chelsea would expect to beat if they are to challenge at the top end of the table.

Julen Lopetegui (West Ham)

Say hello to the new Head Coach of West Ham United 👋⁰ Welcome to London, Julen Lopetegui! ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/2aCO0pY3Km — West Ham United (@WestHam) May 23, 2024

First six games – Aston Villa (h), Crystal Palace (a), Manchester City (h), Fulham (a), Chelsea (h), Brentford (a).

Lopetegui, out of work since leaving his role as Wolves boss in August last year, faces a challenging first two months with games against four London rivals and title-holders City following an opening-day home game against Champions League opponents Villa, managed by fellow Spaniard Unai Emery.

Fabian Hurzeler (Brighton)

We are pleased to confirm that Fabian Hürzeler will become our new men’s first-team head coach. 💙🤍 Fabian has agreed a contract until June 2027. Once his work permit is processed, he will begin work straight away! 🤝 — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) June 15, 2024

First six games – Everton (a), Manchester United (h), Arsenal (a), Ipswich (h), Nottingham Forest (h), Chelsea (a).

Hurzeler, 31, has arguably the toughest start of all four new managers as Brighton will play three of the top-flight’s traditional ‘big guns’ in his first six fixtures since leading St Pauli to promotion to the Bundesliga and becoming the Premier League’s youngest-ever permanent manager.