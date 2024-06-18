Who the Premier League’s new managers will face in their opening fixtures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Who the Premier League’s new managers will face in their opening fixtures

By Press Association
Enzo Maresca, left, will cross swords with former boss Pep Guardiola in his first Premier League game as Chelsea manager (Richard Sellers/PA)
Enzo Maresca, left, will cross swords with former boss Pep Guardiola in his first Premier League game as Chelsea manager (Richard Sellers/PA)

Liverpool, Chelsea, West Ham and Brighton will start the 2024-25 Premier League campaign with new managers.

Next season’s fixtures were released on Tuesday and here, the PA news agency takes a look at who has the easiest start of the four new head coaches in the English top flight.

Arne Slot (Liverpool)

First six games – Ipswich (a), Brentford (h), Manchester United (a), Nottingham Forest (h), Bournemouth (h), Wolves (a).

Former Feyenoord boss Slot faces arguably the easiest start of the four as he sets out to fill the void left by Jurgen Klopp. First up is newly-promoted Ipswich at Anfield and, barring the visit to Old Trafford on August 31, Liverpool do not face a likely top-six contender in their opening six fixtures.

Enzo Maresca (Chelsea)

Enzo Maresca guided Leicester to promotion in his first season as a manager
Enzo Maresca guided Leicester to promotion in his first season as a manager (Nick Potts/PA)

First six games – Manchester City (h), Wolves (a), Crystal Palace (h), Bournemouth (a), West Ham (a), Brighton (h).

Maresca, Pep Guardiola’s assistant before leading Leicester straight back to the Premier League last season, could not have picked a tougher first match as he faces his former club. But the next five games are all against teams Chelsea would expect to beat if they are to challenge at the top end of the table.

Julen Lopetegui (West Ham)

First six games – Aston Villa (h), Crystal Palace (a), Manchester City (h), Fulham (a), Chelsea (h), Brentford (a).

Lopetegui, out of work since leaving his role as Wolves boss in August last year, faces a challenging first two months with games against four London rivals and title-holders City following an opening-day home game against Champions League opponents Villa, managed by fellow Spaniard Unai Emery.

Fabian Hurzeler (Brighton)

First six games – Everton (a), Manchester United (h), Arsenal (a), Ipswich (h), Nottingham Forest (h), Chelsea (a).

Hurzeler, 31, has arguably the toughest start of all four new managers as Brighton will play three of the top-flight’s traditional ‘big guns’ in his first six fixtures since leading St Pauli to promotion to the Bundesliga and becoming the Premier League’s youngest-ever permanent manager.