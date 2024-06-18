Anthony Joshua ‘nearly finished negotiations for next fight’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anthony Joshua ‘nearly finished negotiations for next fight’

By Press Association
Anthony Joshua is closing to announcing his next opponent (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Anthony Joshua is close to agreeing his next fight, with British rival Daniel Dubois expected to be named as the opponent.

Joshua has revealed on social media that he is close to finalising the details for his fifth outing since losing to Oleksandr Usyk for the second time in 2022, with Wembley on September 21 the probable date and venue.

“Nearly finished my negotiations for my next fight! Feeling motivated,” the 34-year-old said on Twitter.

Dubois is the likely adversary after he stopped Filip Hrgovic in Riyadh in the eighth round of their clash for the IBF interim title on June 2, a win that elevates him to mandatory challenge for the full belt.

And the IBF title could be at stake against Joshua if, as expected, it is stripped from Usyk for failing to face Dubois in favour of a rematch with Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia on December 21.

Usyk was crowned undisputed world heavyweight champion when he outpointed Fury in their first meeting last month, adding the Gypsy King’s WBC belt to the IBF, WBA and WBO titles he won from Joshua.

Deontay Wilder had been viewed as a natural opponent for Joshua but his fifth-round knockout by Zhilei Zhang earlier this month signalled the end of his time as a contender in the division.