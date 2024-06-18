Kobbie Mainoo pleased to have ‘peace of mind’ over future of Erik ten Hag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kobbie Mainoo pleased to have ‘peace of mind’ over future of Erik ten Hag

By Press Association
Kobbie Mainoo (right) is happy that there has been some clarity over Erik ten Hag’s position (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Kobbie Mainoo (right) is happy that there has been some clarity over Erik ten Hag’s position (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Kobbie Mainoo is pleased to have “peace of mind” over the future of Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman looked set to be sacked following a disappointing season, only to lead United to FA Cup success against Manchester City last month.

Mainoo scored the decisive goal in the 2-1 win at Wembley and a post-season review ultimately led to Ten Hag being told he would be remaining in charge at Old Trafford.

Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo scores their second goal in the FA Cup final win over Manchester City
Kobbie Mainoo (right) scored United’s second goal in the FA Cup final win over neighbours City (Nick Potts/PA)

While he is currently with England at Euro 2024, Mainoo was happy that there had been some clarity over Ten Hag’s position.

“I am obviously happy to keep building with him,” the 19-year-old said.

“He has won two trophies and there are more to come. It is nice to have the peace of mind that we know what manager we are going back to for pre-season.”

Asked if he would have made it into Gareth Southgate’s 26-man England squad without the faith showed in him by Ten Hag last season, Mainoo replied: “I am so grateful for him that he put his trust in me and believed in me to play in the team. I can’t thank him enough.”

Mainoo ended up making 32 appearances across all competitions, scoring five goals, having been ruled out until November with an ankle injury suffered in pre-season.

“It was a tough one to take – the injury against Real Madrid – and it took me a day or two for it to sink in that it had happened,” he said.

“After that, it was about getting back, trusting the process and trusting the medical team that they would get me back and in better shape and a better position. It was all about patience and timing.

“I didn’t know what the season would look like when I came back. When I did come back into training, I played a few games for the under-21s and I am glad and grateful he (Ten Hag) had the belief in me to put me in the XI.”

Mainoo made his competitive England debut as a late substitute in their opening Euro 2024 win over Serbia on Sunday night.

He will now be pushing to be involved in Thursday’s second Group C game against Denmark – where he could come up against United team-mates Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Hojlund.

