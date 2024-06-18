Jamison Gibson-Park and Jack Conan to miss Ireland Tests against South Africa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jamison Gibson-Park and Jack Conan to miss Ireland Tests against South Africa

By Press Association
Jamison Gibson-Park will miss Ireland’s tour of New Zealand (Brian Lawless/PA)
Scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park and back-rower Jack Conan will miss Ireland’s two-Test series against world champions South Africa.

First-choice number nine Gibson-Park is ruled out by a hamstring injury, while Leinster team-mate Conan is unavailable due to personal reasons.

Andy Farrell has handed a first senior call up to Ulster lock Cormac Izuchukwu and included uncapped Leinster pair Jamie Osborne and Sam Prendergast in a 35-man squad captained by Peter O’Mahony.

Ireland take on the Springboks on Saturday, July 6 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria and seven days later at Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium in Durban.

With full-back Hugo Keenan absent for the tour due to his participation in his country’s rugby sevens squad at the Paris Olympics, Jimmy O’Brien makes a timely return from injury having sat out as Ireland retained the Guinness Six Nations earlier this year.

Hooker Rob Herring is also back after missing the championship triumph but Connacht wing Mack Hansen remains sidelined, while Ulster lock Iain Henderson is out after undergoing toe surgery.

Connacht scrum-half Caolin Blade, who has two international caps, benefits from the absence of the influential Gibson-Park.

Ulster Rugby’s Cormac Izuchukwu, centre, is one of three uncapped players in the 35-man squad
Ireland have won the last three meetings between the nations, including a 13-8 success during the pool stage at last year’s World Cup in France.

Yet the Springboks went on to retain the Webb Ellis Cup by beating New Zealand, who eliminated the Irish at the quarter-final stage, in the final.

Head coach Farrell said: “Travelling to South Africa to play a Test series against the defending world champions provides no greater test for us, and it is another valuable opportunity for us to further grow and develop from the Guinness Six Nations.

“The group understands the need to hit the ground running, ensuring we are the best version of ourselves for the challenge ahead.”

Ireland beat South Africa during the pool stage of last year's Rugby World Cup
Ireland’s squad will meet in Dublin on Thursday to prepare for the tour before departing for Johannesburg next Tuesday.

Skipper O’Mahony said: “I am proud to be asked to lead Ireland in South Africa, a country which provides one of the toughest challenges in world rugby.

“As reigning world champions, South Africa will provide the sternest of tests and we know that we will have to perform at a high level to get the results we want.

“There’s a lot of respect and familiarity between both countries in recent years at international and club levels, since they were invited to join the URC (United Rugby Championship) and European Cup competitions, and we know the challenge that awaits.”

Ireland squad for tour of South Africa:

Backs: B Aki (Connacht), C Blade (Connacht), C Casey (Munster), J Crowley (Munster), C Frawley (Leinster), R Henshaw (Leinster), J Larmour (Leinster), J Lowe (Leinster), S McCloskey (Ulster), C Murray (Munster), C Nash (Munster), J O’Brien (Leinster), J Osborne (Leinster), S Prendergast (Leinster), G Ringrose (Leinster), J Stockdale (Ulster).

Forwards: R Baird (Leinster), F Bealham (Connacht), T Beirne (Munster), C Doris (Leinster), T Furlong (Leinster), C Healy (Leinster), R Herring (Ulster), C Izuchukwu (Ulster), O Jager (Munster), R Kelleher (Leinster), J McCarthy (Leinster), P O’Mahony (Munster, capt), T O’Toole (Ulster), A Porter (Leinster), C Prendergast (Connacht), J Ryan (Leinster), D Sheehan (Leinster), N Timoney (Ulster), J van der Flier (Leinster).