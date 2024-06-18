Expected AFCON date change would mean clubs could refuse to release players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Expected AFCON date change would mean clubs could refuse to release players

By Press Association
Clubs will be able to be refuse to release African players under FIFA rules if the AFCON is rescheduled to finish in January 2026 (PA)
Clubs will be able to be refuse to release African players under FIFA rules if the AFCON is rescheduled to finish in January 2026 (PA)

Clubs will be able to refuse the release of players to the Africa Cup of Nations under FIFA’s rules if the competition concludes in January 2026 as expected.

The PA news agency understands the AFCON due to be played in the summer of 2025 is being moved, in part due to FIFA’s scheduling of the 32-team Club World Cup.

The new dates are understood to be December 21 to January 18, cutting right across the Premier League festive programme and only just missing at either side dates for Champions League match rounds.

West Ham's Mohammed Kudus in action for his team against Liverpool
Premier League stars like Mohammed Kudus could be blocked from competing in the next AFCON (Adam Davy/PA)

However, it appears FIFA rules governing the release of players will mean clubs are within their rights to block players going to either the AFCON or the World Cup later in 2026.

“It is not compulsory to release the same player for more than one “A” representative team final competition per year,” FIFA’s regulations on the status and transfer of players state.

The 2021 AFCON was ultimately played in January and February 2022, but in that instance the rescheduling by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) was due to the Covid-19 pandemic rather than another tournament.

FIFA has been contacted for comment.

The calendar clash comes at a time when FIFA is facing a legal challenge in the Belgian courts from player unions including the Professional Footballers’ Association over its scheduling of the Club World Cup.

The unions want the European Court of Justice to make a preliminary ruling on whether FIFA has breached the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights in its decision to introduce the new Club World Cup format.

“Everyone across football knows that the fixture calendar is broken to the point that it has now become unworkable,” PFA chief executive Maheta Molango said last week.

“Too many within football act like it is exempt from the normal requirements of employers and employees. Players are not being listened to and they want to see action.”