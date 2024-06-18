Roberto Martinez hails side’s ‘personality’ after snatching late victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Roberto Martinez hails side’s ‘personality’ after snatching late victory

By Press Association
Roberto Martinez hailed the personality of his Portugal players after they defeated the Czech Republic 2-1 (Adam Davy/PA)
Roberto Martinez hailed the personality of his Portugal players after they defeated the Czech Republic 2-1 (Adam Davy/PA)

Roberto Martinez hailed the “incredible personality” of his Portugal side after they struck in stoppage time to seal a 2-1 comeback win in their Euro 2024 opener against the Czech Republic.

The 2016 European champions dominated the Group F meeting in Leipzig, but fell behind against the run of play midway through the second half, Lukas Provod bending a superb strike past goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

An own-goal by defender Robin Hranac levelled the game seven minutes later, before a goal at the death by substitute Francisco Conceicao moments after being introduced sealed a dramatic victory.

Portugal v Czech Republic – UEFA Euro 2024 – Group F – Leipzig Stadium
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates at the final whistle (Adam Davy/PA)

“It happens in football when a team fights, everything goes well for them,” said Martinez. “The Czech Republic had a lot of problems controlling the game. They didn’t have that intention, but our game forced them to defend low.”

He continued: “Today it’s not the technical and tactical aspect. Today it’s the resilience we demonstrated. It’s the first time we turned around a result. Today we believed, we showed incredible personality.

“The preparation we had makes sense. I can say that today the 26 players – the 23 on the field – had options to be in the eleven. It’s because the preparation was very good. Players deserve to be here. Today was a group victory, a team victory.”

Martinez’s side were on top throughout and enjoyed 73 per cent possession, but despite peppering the Czech goal with 19 shots it took until added time to finally secure victory.

The result sent Portugal second in the group after Turkey defeated Georgia 3-1 earlier in the day, with the top two set to meet in Dortmund on Saturday.

Czech coach Ivan Hasek reflected on a game he felt his team was unlucky to lose.

“I was angry,” he said. “We played against one the best teams in the world and it was a draw (until stoppage time). It was a real pity to concede in the last minute but you saw their qualities.”