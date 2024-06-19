On this day in 2014: Luis Suarez leaves England on brink of early World Cup exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On this day in 2014: Luis Suarez leaves England on brink of early World Cup exit

By Press Association
Luis Suarez scored twice as Uruguay left England on the brink of elimination from the 2014 World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)
England were beaten 2-1 by Uruguay at the World Cup in Sao Paulo on this day in 2014.

Luis Suarez, making his return after a month out following knee surgery, scored twice to leave Roy Hodgson’s England on the brink of elimination, having already lost their Group D opener to Italy.

Wayne Rooney had headed against the crossbar from just one yard out in the first half, but it was Uruguay who enjoyed a 1-0 advantage at the break.

Wayne Rooney scored a 75th minute equaliser for England but Luis Suarez would have the final world (Nick Potts/PA)

Steven Gerrard lost possession in midfield, allowing Edinson Cavani to set up Suarez, who got clear of Phil Jagielka to head past Joe Hart in the 39th minute.

Rooney levelled 15 minutes from time, turning in Glen Johnson’s cross from close range, but Suarez struck the winner with five minutes left.

England’s early exit from the tournament was confirmed a day later when Costa Rica beat Italy 1-0.

Roy Hodgson survived as England manager despite their early elimination (Nick Potts/PA)

England would finish their Group D campaign with a goalless draw against Costa Rica to end a miserable couple of weeks bottom of the group as Costa Rica and Uruguay advanced, with Italy joining England at the airport.

It was a disappointing return for a side who had gone through the qualifying campaign unbeaten, with Hodgson having stated his belief before the start of the World Cup that his side could emerge as the winners.

Hodgson survived as England manager and took the team to Euro 2016, but their exit at the hands of Iceland in the last 16 proved to be his final game in charge of the national side.