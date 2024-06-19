On this day in 2014: Luis Suarez leaves England on brink of early World Cup exit

England were beaten 2-1 by Uruguay at the World Cup in Sao Paulo on this day in 2014.

Luis Suarez, making his return after a month out following knee surgery, scored twice to leave Roy Hodgson’s England on the brink of elimination, having already lost their Group D opener to Italy.

Wayne Rooney had headed against the crossbar from just one yard out in the first half, but it was Uruguay who enjoyed a 1-0 advantage at the break.

Wayne Rooney scored a 75th minute equaliser for England but Luis Suarez would have the final world (Nick Potts/PA)

Steven Gerrard lost possession in midfield, allowing Edinson Cavani to set up Suarez, who got clear of Phil Jagielka to head past Joe Hart in the 39th minute.

Rooney levelled 15 minutes from time, turning in Glen Johnson’s cross from close range, but Suarez struck the winner with five minutes left.

England’s early exit from the tournament was confirmed a day later when Costa Rica beat Italy 1-0.

Roy Hodgson survived as England manager despite their early elimination (Nick Potts/PA)

England would finish their Group D campaign with a goalless draw against Costa Rica to end a miserable couple of weeks bottom of the group as Costa Rica and Uruguay advanced, with Italy joining England at the airport.

It was a disappointing return for a side who had gone through the qualifying campaign unbeaten, with Hodgson having stated his belief before the start of the World Cup that his side could emerge as the winners.

Hodgson survived as England manager and took the team to Euro 2016, but their exit at the hands of Iceland in the last 16 proved to be his final game in charge of the national side.