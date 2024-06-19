Harry Kane wants to get people talking and improve mental wellbeing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Harry Kane wants to get people talking and improve mental wellbeing

By Press Association
Harry Kane is England captain (Adam Davy/PA)
Harry Kane is England captain (Adam Davy/PA)

England captain Harry Kane hopes to get the country talking this summer on the way to Euro 2024 glory in order to improve mental wellbeing.

Research has shown nearly six in 10 people in Britain feel lonely, with 18-24-year-olds suffering the worst, and summertime is a particular trigger.

The Harry Kane Foundation has teamed up with Starbucks in a bid to highlight the power of human connection, with the Bayern Munich striker’s face appearing on limited edition cup sleeves around England over the next few months.

Two Starbucks coffee cups with Harry Kane's face on
Harry Kane’s face will appear on coffee cup sleeves in Starbucks in a campaign to promote mental wellbeing (Harry Kane Foundation handout/PA)

The global coffee chain will also donate £500,000 to the Harry Kane Foundation as part of a 12-month partnership to support its work in improving mental health.

Kane, who hopes to start conversations about football by leading England to the Euro 2024 title in Germany this summer, said: “Small talk really can make a big difference when it comes to our mental health and happiness.

“Spending even a short time together talking can make you feel good in that moment, but also leave a memory that lasts.

Harry Kane stands by a window
The Harry Kane Foundation has worked with several charities to improve mental health (Harry Kane Foundation handout/PA)

“Remembering we are not on our own is a big boost to our wellbeing.

“This initiative through my foundation with Starbucks will get more human connections going, creating special moments through something we all love, whether it is football or a good cup of coffee.”

Kane launched the Foundation in 2022 with the goal of transforming a generation’s thinking about mental health, particularly in the younger demographic, and has partnered with several charities.