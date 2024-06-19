Football rumours: Southampton looking to bring back Danny Ings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Southampton looking to bring back Danny Ings

By Press Association
Danny Ings (left) could be heading back to the south coast (John Walton/PA)
Danny Ings (left) could be heading back to the south coast (John Walton/PA)

What the papers say

Newly promoted Southampton have made contact with West Ham about bringing Danny Ings back to the club. The Daily Mail reports they are willing to pay up to £6million for the former England striker, 31.

England v France – UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Qualifiers – League A – Group A3 – St. James’ Park
England’s Keira Walsh (left) and France’s Kenza Dali (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Barcelona are keen on keeping England midfielder Keira Walsh, according to The Sun. The 27-year-old, who is entering the final year of her contract, has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst‘s stay in England could be coming to an end. According to The Daily Telegraph, Ajax are interested in a cut-price deal with Burnley for the 31-year-old.

Former Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter could be on the brink of a return to management. The Sun reports Leicester are close to appointing him ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Manchester City v RB Leipzig – UEFA Champions League – Group G – Etihad Stadium
RB Leipzig’s Lois Openda (Martin Rickett/PA)

Lois Openda: Chelsea are keen on RB Leipzig’s 24-year-old Belgium striker, according to Teamtalk.

Jack Clarke: Sunderland’s 23-year-old English forward Jack Clarke is catching the eye of West Ham, reports Football Insider.