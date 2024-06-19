Peter Squires recalls joys of ‘absolutely amateur’ England tour to Japan in 1979

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Peter Squires recalls joys of ‘absolutely amateur’ England tour to Japan in 1979

By Press Association
England captain Bill Beaumont led the last tour to Japan in 1979 (PA Archive)
England captain Bill Beaumont led the last tour to Japan in 1979 (PA Archive)

When players were notified by letter of their selection for England’s tour to Japan in 1979 it included a request from the Rugby Football Union which demanded “please don’t forget your passports”.

On Saturday, for the first time since the amateur era, England will play in Japan against the host nation – and the sport is unrecognisable from 45 years ago when Bill Beaumont took his squad on an adventure that also included visits to Fiji and Tonga.

The planning overseen by Steve Borthwick for the first official Test between the nations on Japanese soil has been meticulous, featuring encyclopaedic dossiers compiled on opposition players and a ‘heat camp’ to prepare for the humidity of Tokyo. But 1979 was very different.

Among Beaumont’s touring party was referee Clive Norling, who had been chosen by the RFU and was to take charge of five of the seven matches that made up the itinerary. According to England’s 29-cap Lions wing Peter Squires, it was not the advantage it might seem.

Bill Beaumont captained England on their last tour to Japan in 1979
Bill Beaumont captained England on their last tour to Japan in 1979 (PA)

“It wasn’t considered it too much of an issue because he was Welsh! Clive was a decent bloke and he had a good sense of humour. That was quite important if he was to fit in with us,” Squires told the PA news agency.

Squires, at the time a 27-year-old PE teacher at Harrogate Grammar School, came to England’s rescue in the first game against Japan by scoring a crucial injury-time try that was converted by Dusty Hare, preventing a seismic upset.

The Ripon RFC stalwart’s recollection of that 21-19 victory in Osaka might be hazy – match footage to jog the memory is in short supply – but the joy of touring in an era when only expenses were paid remains vivid.

“Every time you were picked to play for England it was very special and the tours were a real bonus. Those trips felt out of this world,” he said.

Lions wing Peter Squires tackles the Barbarians' JPR Williams in the 1977 Silver Jubilee match at Twickenham
Lions wing Peter Squires tackles the Barbarians’ JPR Williams in the 1977 Silver Jubilee match at Twickenham (PA)

“Not only were you playing for England, but you were going to places like Fiji, Tonga and Japan. My normal summer holiday was not to Fiji, Tonga and Japan… more like Bridlington or Scarborough!

“You didn’t think too much about the money. You had your expenses which included an allowance for three telephone calls home a week. It was totally and absolutely amateur.

“I remember the bullet train in Japan… we didn’t have too many bullet trains around Ripon and Northallerton.

“There was quite a bit of socialising, but mainly the night after the game. That was always lively and so it should be, but we got the balance right. We were playing for England and we had to perform for our country.”

Japan host England at the National Stadium on Saturday
Japan host England at the National Stadium on Saturday (Adam Davy/PA)

Beaumont’s England were the first major nation to visit Tonga and while they emerged 37-17 winners from their historical clash in Nukuʻalofa, preventative measures had to be taken earlier in the day.

“An hour before the game we had a wander around the pitch and it was absolutely rock hard. There was a rugby field, but there was no stand,” said Squires, who also played 49 first-class matches for Yorkshire CCC as an opening batsman.

“The non-players for that day were assigned to go out and pick up the stones that were on the pitch and put them on the side. It was totally different to what we were used to.

“The heat in Fiji a few days earlier was extreme, really hot. The pitches were rock hard. Everybody there played rugby of some sort, it’s just what they do. It was all such a fantastic experience.”