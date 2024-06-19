England v Denmark talking points: Midfield dilemmas and Trippier’s big milestone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

England v Denmark talking points: Midfield dilemmas and Trippier’s big milestone

By Press Association
Phil Foden, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kieran Trippier will all be hoping to play in England’s Euro 2024 clash with Denmark. (Adam Davy/PA)
Phil Foden, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kieran Trippier will all be hoping to play in England's Euro 2024 clash with Denmark. (Adam Davy/PA)

England head into their second game of Euro 2024 knowing victory over Denmark in Frankfurt will seal progression from Group C.

After a tense 1-0 win against Serbia in their tournament opener, Gareth Southgate will be hoping for a more rounded performance across the 90 minutes to secure qualification for the knockout stages.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the major talking points ahead of Thursday’s meeting.

Trent end?

England’s Trent Alexander-Arnold attempts to control the ball while playing in midfield against Serbia
England’s Trent Alexander-Arnold played in midfield against Serbia (Adam Davy/PA)

Southgate’s most eye-catching decision for the Serbia game was the call to deploy Trent Alexander-Arnold alongside Declan Rice in midfield.

A right-back at Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold revealed after the win that the England coaching staff have been working with him on the move for over a year.

However, his performance split opinion and he was replaced for the final 20 minutes by Conor Gallagher so it remains to be seen if Southgate sticks with the plan or abandons it at the first opportunity.

Bellingham to get his Phil of Foden

England's Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring his sides second goal against Scotland with Phil Foden
England’s Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring his sides second goal against Scotland with Phil Foden (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Another quandary for Southgate to resolve is fitting two of his best players into the starting XI without clipping either of their wings.

Jude Bellingham was the match-winner against Serbia and arguably England’s stand-out player, while Foden was on the periphery for much of the contest as he continues his struggles of bringing his club form at Manchester City to the international stage.

Southgate insisted after the game that the pair can co-exist but if it does not click soon, comparisons to the Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard issue that plagued a number of his predecessors could emerge.

Danes out for revenge after paying the penalty

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel saves a penalty from England’s Harry Kane during the Euro 2020 semi final
Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel saves a penalty from England’s Harry Kane during the Euro 2020 semi-final (Mike Egerton/PA)

England beat Denmark in extra-time in the Euro 2020 semi-finals, coming from behind to win 2-1 in contentious circumstances.

A Mikkel Damsgaard free-kick had put the Danes ahead at an expectant Wembley only for Simon Kjaer’s own goal to level for England and take the game into an additional 30 minutes.

There, England were awarded a soft penalty as Joakim Maehle was deemed to have fouled Raheem Sterling. Harry Kane’s spot-kick was saved but he turned home the rebound to send his country through to the final.

Denmark have not forgotten about the decision. Head coach Kasper Hjulmand said: “Maybe some of the players can take something from that.”

Fan friction

England supporters will be hoping for a much smoother ride when they make the journey to Frankfurt, having experienced issues in the previous game in Gelsenkirchen.

Travel chaos before and after the Serbia game left some fans stranded in and around the stadium and unable to make onward journeys once they made it back into the city centre.

With the Deutsche Bank Park, home of Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt, better connected fans will be optimistic of a better all-round experience.

50 not out for Kieran Trippier

England’s Kieran Trippier giving instructions during the Euro 2024 Group C win over Serbia
England’s Kieran Trippier during the Euro 2024 Group C win over Serbia (Adam Davy/PA)

Kieran Trippier will mark a half-century of England caps if he starts as expected in Frankfurt.

The Newcastle defender has been operating at left-back with Luke Shaw still battling back to full fitness having not played for Manchester United since suffering a hamstring injury in February.

Trippier is a more than able deputy and one of the men Southgate had relied upon at all four major tournaments at the helm – but he will need another strong showing if he is to keep his place once Shaw is ready for action.