Andy Murray injured at Queen’s to put possible Wimbledon swansong in doubt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Andy Murray injured at Queen’s to put possible Wimbledon swansong in doubt

By Press Association
Andy Murray was forced to retire through injury (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Andy Murray was forced to retire through injury (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Andy Murray was forced to retire injured from his second-round match in the cinch Championships at Queen’s Club after only five games.

The former world number one was making what is likely to be his farewell appearance at the prestigious pre-Wimbledon tournament.

But, after his very first serve of the match against Australian Jordan Thompson, Murray’s hip and right leg seemed to give way.

The 37-year-old served out the game, virtually on one leg, and after dropping the first two games he held for 1-2.

Andy Murray receives treatment
Andy Murray receives treatment (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Murray had a medical time-out at the changeover where his right hip, which he had replaced in 2019, and right knee were given vigorous treatment.

The Scot re-emerged for the fourth game, probably in the hope that the problem would loosen up, but he was unable to chase anything out of reach and had to roll in first serves at under 100mph.

The five-time winner at Queen’s, who had looked in pain at times during his first-round win over Alexei Popyrin, on Tuesday evening, eventually shook hands with Thompson at 4-1 behind.

The official reason given for his retirement was a back injury.

Jordan Thompson consoles Andy Murray after the British player retired from their match
Andy Murray (right) after retiring from his match against Jordan Thompson (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Fitness issues have plagued Murray throughout what is set to be his final year on the Tour and the two-time Wimbledon champion’s swansong at this year’s Championships, which begin in less than a fortnight, must be in serious doubt.

Thompson has, almost unwittingly, played a major part in Murray’s recent history at the west London tournament.

It was in 2017 when Murray, then world number one and defending the last of his five titles at Queen’s, was beaten by lucky loser Thompson as the hip problems which would eventually require drastic surgery were really beginning to bite.

Now the 30-year-old might have seen Britain’s three-time grand slam winner off for good.

“I could see he had a problem in the warm-up and then his first serve,” said Thompson.

“I thought, ‘hit the ball in and make him run’. I actually learned that from him, when he was playing, and if a guy was hurt or cramping or something, he’d always use a drop shot or just try and take it up the line.

“I thought. ‘I just need to make him move’. I guess that’s the benefit of me being a lot younger than him and watching him play.

“I learned a lot of things watching him play, so it’s an honour to share the court with him, but it’s just sad that it ended like that.”