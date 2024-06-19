Arne Slot confident Liverpool can maintain success of Jurgen Klopp era

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arne Slot confident Liverpool can maintain success of Jurgen Klopp era

By Press Association
Arne Slot said he expects a smooth transition from Jurgen Klopp’s tenure ahead of his first season in charge of Liverpool (Martin Rickett/PA)
Arne Slot called on Liverpool’s players and supporters to pick up where they left off under Jurgen Klopp as he predicted a smooth transition ahead of his first season in charge at Anfield.

The 45-year-old, who formally began work on June 1, praised his predecessor for helping launch a “fantastic era” for the Premier League, with the 2019 Champions League winner having forged European football’s defining rivalry with Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola.

Klopp stood down at the end of last season after nine years in the job, paving the way for former Feyenoord coach Slot to step into the role.

Speaking to the club’s website in his first interview since taking the job, he said in a message to supporters: “There is a change. But the change hopefully isn’t that big, because we still have the same players.

“We still have the same fans. And if both are going to do the same job, that will make my life a lot more easy.

“I’m expecting them to show up again in the upcoming season. The same for the players. I will do everything in my interest and power to lead the team in the best possible way.”

Under Klopp, Liverpool won the Premier League title in 2020, the first time they had been crowned champions in 30 years and twice finished runners-up to Guardiola’s City.

In each of those two campaigns in 2018/19 and 2021/22 they were involved in a breathless race with their rivals, fishing with a record number of points for a side not to win the league.

Slot pointed to the “tremendous job” done by the German to restore Liverpool’s status as regular title contenders and said Klopp’s work had meant he takes over with the squad well positioned to continue to challenge near the top of the division.

“I’m 45 now, watching football for a long time and watching football a lot,” he said.

“There’s been an era where everybody looked at the Barcelona side of Xavi, (Andres) Iniesta and (Lionel) Messi. The rivalry with Real Madrid with Cristiano Ronaldo being there.

“I think when that came to an end, the new rivalry in European football came between Jurgen and Pep Guardiola. I think for everyone that loves football, it was a fantastic era, both of them getting the best out of each other.

“I’ve seen a lot of games of Liverpool, a lot of games of City as well. When you live in Europe, the Premier League is probably the nicest league to follow.

“He’s done a tremendous job over here and I’m really happy with that as a fan. But now as his successor, he left Liverpool in the best possible way I think. Very good team, so looking forward to it.”

Slot was an Eredivisie winner with Feyenoord in 2022/23, the first time the club had been crowned champions in the Netherlands since 2017, and is considered one of the best coaches in the club’s history.