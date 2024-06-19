Andy Murray waits on scan as he admits Wimbledon swansong is in doubt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andy Murray waits on scan as he admits Wimbledon swansong is in doubt

By Press Association
Andy Murray’s Wimbledon participation is in doubt (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Andy Murray’s Wimbledon participation is in doubt (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Andy Murray’s Wimbledon swansong looks in serious doubt after he was forced to retire from his second-round match at the cinch Championships with a back injury.

The two-time SW19 champion will undergo a scan to determine the extent of the problem which left his right leg numb just before he walked on to Centre Court at Queen’s Club to face Australian Jordan Thompson.

Murray was clearly in pain during the warm-up and his right leg and hip seemed to buckle underneath him as he served for the first time in the match.

The 37-year-old had extensive treatment after three games on his right hip – which he had replaced in 2019 – his right knee and his lower back.

He tried to play on but was eventually forced to call it a day, shaking hands with Thompson at 4-1 down before exiting a stunned Centre Court, upon which he has been crowned champion a record five times, for probably the last time.

With Wimbledon less than a fortnight away, Murray’s participation appears unlikely although he refused to rule out one last appearance before his anticipated retirement later this year.

“During my pre-match warm-up I was pretty uncomfortable and then I walked up the stairs, just before going on the court, I didn’t have the normal strength in my right leg. It was not a usual feeling,” he said.

“Then the first two balls I hit in the warm-up, my right leg, it was, like, so uncoordinated. I had no coordination. Then, yeah, my right leg just was not working properly.

“In hindsight I wish I hadn’t gone on there because it was pretty awkward for everyone.

“There is nothing I could do, and then there is part of you that wants to go out there and see if it gets better, you know, and maybe feel better with a bit of treatment or something, but that wasn’t the case.”

Pressed on whether he fears missing Wimbledon, Murray added: “I wouldn’t know.

“Like all tennis players, we have degenerative sort of joints and stuff in the back but it’s all predominantly been left-sided for me my whole career. I have never had too many issues with the right side.

“So maybe there is something that can be done between now and then, you know, to help the right side.

“I will get scans tomorrow and get it rechecked and see if there’s anything that can be done.”

Thompson has, almost unwittingly, played a major part in Murray’s recent history at the west London tournament.

It was in 2017 when Murray, then world number one and defending the last of his five titles, was beaten by lucky loser Thompson as the hip problems which would eventually require drastic surgery were really beginning to bite.

Now the 30-year-old might have seen the three-time grand slam winner off for good.

“I could see he had a problem in the warm-up and then his first serve,” said Thompson.

“I thought ‘hit the ball in and make him run’. I actually learned that from him. I learned a lot of things watching him play, so it’s an honour to share the court with him but it’s just sad that it ended like that.”

Jack Draper celebrates at Queen's
Jack Draper faces a tough test against Carlos Alcaraz on Thursday (Zac Goodwin/PA)

On Thursday the focus will shift to new British number one Jack Draper, who has the small matter of a match against defending Queen’s, Wimbledon and French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz.

“I mean, it’s probably one of the biggest tests in tennis right now,” said Draper, 22.

“He has a huge pedigree. He obviously won here last year, won at Wimbledon. You know, he’s setting records all over the place.

“He’s an incredibly good, young player. I think it will be a really exciting match-up.”

French Open runner-up Alexander Zverev began his grass-court campaign in Halle with a straight-sets win over Lorenzo Sonego.

But world number five Daniil Medvedev was beaten 6-3 2-6 7-6 (5) by Zhizhen Zhang.