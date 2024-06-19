Luke Shaw not available for England’s Euro 2024 game against Denmark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luke Shaw not available for England’s Euro 2024 game against Denmark

By Press Association
Luke Shaw is hoping to return to fitness following a hamstring issue (Adam Davy/PA)
Luke Shaw will miss England’s second Euro 2024 Group C game against Denmark, manager Gareth Southgate has said.

The 28-year-old was named among the substitutes as the Euro 2020 runners-up got the tournament under way with a 1-0 win over Serbia on Sunday.

Shaw has made good progress from the hamstring issues that have kept him out since mid-February and Southgate suggested he could be available for England on Thursday.

But the Manchester United left-back will not feature in Frankfurt having been the only member of the 26-man squad to miss training on Wednesday as he continued an individual training programme.

Luke Shaw passes the ball during an England training session
Luke Shaw is not available to England yet (Adam Davy/PA)

“He’s actually on track for where we thought he would be originally,” Southgate said.

“We were hoping a couple of days ago we might be able to accelerate that a little bit but he needs a bit more volume work.

“He didn’t train with the rest of the group today because there are days when he needs to do more than the rest of the group and days when he needs to recover when the others are pushing.

“He’s still in and out with the others, but operating on his own programme, as well.”

United boss Erik ten Hag said this week that he did not expect Shaw to feature for England in the group stage, which ends against Slovenia in Cologne on June 25.

When those comments were put to Southgate, he said: “Luke is an outstanding player, that’s why we have taken the decision to bring him, even though he has not played for so long.

“We are hopeful that can be as soon as possible, I don’t want to put a timeline on it. He is progressing well. The balance he gives, the drive he gives, whoever plays with him down the side of the pitch, he gives a different outlet.

“At the moment we don’t have him, so we are adapting to that and having to find a different way.”