That was more like us – Andy Robertson satisfied with improved Scotland showing

By Press Association
Andrew Robertson was impressed with Scotland’s response against Switzerland (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland captain Andy Robertson said his side showed their real identity in the 1-1 draw with Switzerland at Euro 2024.

Steve Clarke’s side responded to their hammering by hosts Germany on Friday by putting in a spirited performance which keeps their hopes of qualifying for the next stage alive.

Scott McTominay’s deflected effort put them ahead in the 13th minute before former Liverpool forward Xherdan Shaqiri levelled 13 minutes later.

Both sides had chances to win it after the break but Scotland go into Sunday’s final Group A game with Hungary knowing they need to win to give themselves a chance of qualifying for the last 16.

Robertson said on BBC One: “It was much more like us, aggressive on the front foot.

“We had our chances but so did they, it was an open game, two really good teams going at it.

“That was more like us. We are a lot more happy with that performance, we maybe could have scored, but I’m sure they will say the same.

“We’ll take the draw and we’ve taken it into the last game, that’s all we can ask.

Scotland players applaud the fans
Scotland can still qualify for the knockout stages (Martin Rickett/PA)

“It was about getting back to us and it was more like us. We have left everything out there today and that is what it takes to play for your country.

“We can take a lot of positives but we can also improve even more. That’s a good thing.”

Shaqiri’s equaliser came after defender Anthony Ralston misplaced a pass, but Robertson hailed the Celtic right-back’s response.

“We couldn’t have got off to a better start,” he added. “Then we make a mistake.

“But… Tony Ralston was unbelievable after that mistake. Not many people could come back from that. It was a difficult one for him but second half he was a different class.

Goalkeeper Angus Gunn also enjoyed some redemption after a disappointing night in the 5-1 loss to Germany by making a number of key saves.

“Everything in the game from the start was 10 times better than the game on Friday night,” Gunn said. “Our intensity, pressing, aggression. That really set us off at the start of the game. It was much more like us.

“Personally I was hurting after Friday night. I didn’t feel like I’d done myself justice. A lot of the boys felt like that. That was the motivation for tonight.

“We wanted to go into the last game having something to play for. We know what we have to do and hopefully we can pull off another result.”