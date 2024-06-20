On This Day in 2012 – Didier Drogba confirms China move will follow Chelsea exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

On This Day in 2012 – Didier Drogba confirms China move will follow Chelsea exit

By Press Association
Didier Drogba left Chelsea to join China on this day in 2012 (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Didier Drogba left Chelsea to join China on this day in 2012 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Didier Drogba revealed on this day in 2012 that he was joining Shanghai Shenhua following the expiration of his Chelsea contract.

Fresh from firing the Blues to their maiden Champions League triumph, the Ivory Coast international agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Chinese club, reportedly worth £200,000 per week.

The move saw him reunited with his fellow former Chelsea striker Nicolas Anelka.

Soccer – Barclays Premier League – Chelsea v West Bromwich Albion – Stamford Bridge
Didier Drogba scored 164 goals across 381 appearances for Chelsea (Neil Tingle/PA)

“I am looking forward to a new challenge, to experiencing a new culture, and excited about the new developments in the Chinese Super League,” said Drogba.

“I hope to help promote Chinese football around the world and further improve the links between China and Africa.”

Drogba, then aged 34, had been continually linked with Shanghai after contract talks at Stamford Bridge stalled over the length of a new deal.

The previous month he had scored the winning penalty in Chelsea’s shootout Champions League final success over Bayern Munich, having earlier forced extra time with a late header, and fired the decisive goal in the club’s FA Cup final win over Liverpool at Wembley.

But his stay in China proved to be brief.

Soccer – UEFA Champions League – Round of 16 – Second Leg – Chelsea v Galatasaray – Stamford Bridge
Drogba’s stay in China was brief and he moved to Galatasaray soon after (Nick Potts/PA)

After registering eight goals in just 11 outings, he transferred to Turkish club Galatasaray in January 2013 before returning to Chelsea for a second stint in July 2014.

He won a fourth Premier League title with the Blues the following season – adding to the four FA Cup successes, three League Cup triumphs and European glory from his maiden spell – before moving on to MLS side Montreal Impact in 2015 and then finishing his career with Phoenix Rising in 2018.

In total, Drogba managed 164 goals in 381 appearances for Chelsea, having initially been one of Jose Mourinho’s first major signings when he arrived from Marseille for £24million in 2004.