Steve Cooper appointed new Leicester manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Steve Cooper appointed new Leicester manager

By Press Association
Steve Cooper has been named as Leicester’s new manager (Nigel French/PA)
Steve Cooper has been named as Leicester’s new manager (Nigel French/PA)

Leicester have appointed Steve Cooper as their new manager on a three-year deal.

Cooper, 44, had been out of work since leaving Nottingham Forest in December but has succeeded Enzo Maresca at the King Power Stadium on a contract that runs until 2027.

Maresca left the Foxes after delivering promotion to the Premier League to take over at Chelsea following Mauricio Pochettino’s departure at the end of the season.

Cooper has been biding his time to get back into work following an emotional exit from the City Ground, where he guided Forest back into the top flight for the first time in 23 years and then kept them there.

“I am very proud to be joining a club with a rich history,” he wrote in an open letter to Leicester’s fans.

“I congratulate the players and staff on the achievements of their promotion to the Premier League. I know how hard that is.

“Any person who loves football can only look with great respect upon how much this club has achieved in recent years.

“The Premier League title of 2016 and the FA Cup of 2021 have demonstrated what’s possible for a united club. As the new manager, I don’t take that legacy lightly.

“My job will be to build on those achievements and to bring everyone along – players, staff and fans. Great challenges lie ahead but I get the feeling that Leicester thrives in these moments. I know we will be ready.”

The Leicester job will not be without its challenges as the Foxes have a possible points deduction hanging over them and may also need to sell players to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Cooper’s reign will begin with a home game against Tottenham, who were also the opponents for his final game in charge of Forest. He will return to the City Ground in May.

Enzo Maresca guided Leicester back to the Premier League before departing for Chelsea
Enzo Maresca guided Leicester back to the Premier League before departing for Chelsea (John Walton/PA)

Former Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter and West Brom’s Carlos Corberan were also understood to have been considered for the role, but Cooper won the race.

Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said: “We are delighted to welcome Steve to Leicester City.

“His vision for the team, including his ability to develop players and implement a dynamic style of play, is very much aligned with our aspirations for the club.

“As a leader, he has the ability to build on the strong relationship that has been forged between our fans and our team, strengthening a bond that will be vital to us re-establishing the club in the Premier League.”