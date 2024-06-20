England fans ‘behaving extremely well’ in Germany – UK Football Policing Unit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

England fans ‘behaving extremely well’ in Germany – UK Football Policing Unit

By Press Association
The behaviour of the vast majority of England fans in Germany has been praised by the UK Football Policing Unit (Adam Davy/PA)
The vast majority of England fans in Germany for Euro 2024 are “behaving extremely well”, the UK Football Policing Unit has said.

Gareth Southgate’s team are playing their second Group C match against Denmark in Frankfurt on Thursday, and while a UKFPU update issued on the morning of the game mentioned there had been three arrests, the picture on the whole was a positive one.

“Around 2,000 England fans were in the main city square in Frankfurt last night (June 19) and no major issues were reported,” the statement read.

England fans pictured next to St George's flags in Frankfurt ahead of the Euro 2024 group match against Denmark
England fans have received praise for their conduct in Germany (Adam Davy/PA)

“This is indicative of what we have seen across Germany so far, with the vast majority of England fans behaving extremely well.

“Three England fans were arrested by German Police (one for bottle throwing, one for abusing a UK police officer and one for throwing a missile at police and being in possession of drugs).”

Police in Gelsenkirchen praised the “level-headed” behaviour of England fans affected by transport issues getting to and away from their opening match against Serbia last Sunday.

The Free Lions Fan Embassy called for an urgent and thorough review of the transport problems encountered by England supporters, with the team returning to Gelsenkirchen for the last 16 on June 30 if they finish top of Group C.

Frankfurt police issued a post on X confirming that the England v Denmark fixture had been classified as high risk.

“Accordingly, we have prepared intensively for today and will be present with numerous forces in the city area,” the force’s post on Thursday said.