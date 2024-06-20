Invaluable – Jamie George hoping ‘incredible’ Kevin Sinfield stays with England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Invaluable – Jamie George hoping ‘incredible’ Kevin Sinfield stays with England

By Press Association
Kevin Sinfield could remain part of England’s coaching team (Jonathan Brady/PA)
England captain Jamie George wants Kevin Sinfield to remain a part of Steve Borthwick’s coaching team beyond the current tour to Japan and New Zealand.

Sinfield is due to leave his role as skills and kicking coach this summer but it has emerged that he is rethinking his future as Borthwick explores the possibility of him staying with the Rugby Football Union.

The 43-year-old’s departure was announced in January after a year-long spell as defence coach that included the World Cup, but he is regarded by players as an important presence around the squad who should be retained.

“I couldn’t be keener for him to stay,” George told a press conference in Tokyo ahead of Saturday’s clash with Japan.

Steve Borthwick (left) and Kevin Sinfield (right) have worked together with England for 18 months
“The role he’s playing is absolutely invaluable and he’s an incredible man. You don’t need me to tell you that.

“In terms of the role he’s playing in this team, it’s been amazing to see and I think that’s a huge part of us being able to kick on.

“He is such an incredible coach. What a wealth of knowledge he has on both sides of the ball. I don’t think I’ve worked with someone like that. He probably reminds me of (Ireland and Lions head coach) Andy Farrell in that respect.

“That transition to being a skills coach, working with the kickers as well, has been seamless. He gives little snippets and insights for me as captain. His leadership credentials speak for themselves.

England captain Jamie George wants Kevin Sinfield to stay
“He’s almost become the head coach of the non-23 guys who are running against us. I’ve never really seen a role like that before but he’s really taken that on and takes pride in working with those guys.

“It can be very difficult on a tour like this, when you’re not selected when you hope to be selected. They have a conversation with Steve, but Kev is the person who puts the arm around the shoulder.

“The amount of times I’ve seen him having a coffee with a lot of the non-23 guys — his caffeine intake is significant!”

Sinfield is touring with England as he continues to mourn the death of his friend and former Leeds team-mate Rob Burrow, who died of motor neurone disease earlier this month.

England will face their former head coach Eddie Jones for the first time since he was sacked 18 months ago when they take on Japan at the National Stadium .

Jones has evoked memories of his recent ill-fated reign with Australia by naming the uncapped Yoshitaka Yazaki at full-back, even though he still plays for his university and not a professional team.

“I’m not surprised by that because Eddie has always been someone who makes bold statements,” George said.

“He’s in for a tough day. There isn’t a full-back in the world who’ll want to play against us in terms of the athletes that compete against us in the air.”