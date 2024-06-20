Luka Jovic denies Slovenia historic win as Serbia keep Euro 2024 campaign alive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luka Jovic denies Slovenia historic win as Serbia keep Euro 2024 campaign alive

By Press Association
Serbia’s Luka Jovic grabbed a last-gasp equaliser (Matthias Schrader/AP)
Luka Jovic’s stoppage-time header kept Serbia’s hopes alive and denied Slovenia their first European Championship finals win as their Group C clash in Munich ended 1-1.

Serbia, who lost their opening match 1-0 to England, appeared to be crashing out of the tournament as they trailed to Zan Karnicnik’s second-half effort, but AC Milan striker Jovic headed home a corner in the fifth minute of added time.

The point did little for either side’s chances of qualifying in the top two – Slovenia drew 1-1 with Denmark in their opener – with group rivals England set to play the Danes later on Thursday night.

Slovenia made the brighter start. Pisa forward Jan Mlakar’s angled low shot was well saved by the legs of Serbia goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic, while Dusan Vlahovic’s 27th-minute header, saved by Jan Oblak, was Serbia’s first chance.

Slovenia missed two golden chances to make their first-half superiority pay soon after when Timi Elsnik fired against a post from inside the penalty area and Benjamin Sesko lashed the rebound over the crossbar.

Serbia woke from their slumber shortly before the break and, as the game opened up, striker Aleksandar Mitrovic was denied by Oblak from close range to ensure the first period ended goalless.

Serbia looked to pick up where they left off after the restart. Oblak darted off his goalline to again thwart Mitrovic, who then headed narrowly over as Dragan Stojkovic’s side upped the tempo.

Serbia’s Luka Jovic, centre, heads home in stoppage time
Serbia’s Luka Jovic, centre, heads home in stoppage time (Antonio Calanni/AP)

Sesko eased the pressure on Slovenia with a curling effort that was superbly saved by Rajkovic, but Serbia continued to look the more threatening.

Mitrovic miscued another effort on goal before Serbia were stunned in the 68th minute.

Karnicnik began a sweeping counter down the right and after spraying the ball wide he continued his run to guide home Elsnik’s pinpoint cross at the far post.

Having opened the scoring, Karnicnik then got a vital foot on the ball to deflect Mitrovic’s half-volley onto the crossbar as Serbia looked to respond.

Substitute Sergej Milinkovic-Savic headed wide, but as the clock ticked into the fifth minute of time added on, second-half substitute Jovic headed an equaliser from Ivan Ilic’s superb corner.