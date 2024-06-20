Jack Hendry: Scotland’s display against Switzerland restored some national pride

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jack Hendry: Scotland’s display against Switzerland restored some national pride

By Press Association
Jack Hendry feels Scotland restored some pride with their showing against Switzerland (Andrew Milligan/PA).
Jack Hendry believes Scotland restored pride with their 1-1 draw against Switzerland which kept their knockout stage hopes alive.

Steve Clarke’s side were thrashed 5-1 by Germany in their opening Group A game in Munich, but their response was heartening in a deserved draw against the Swiss in Cologne, where Scott McTominay’s deflected strike was cancelled out by a terrific Xherdan Shaqiri finish.

Germany have qualified with six points, with Switzerland on four, while the Scots need a win against pointless Hungary to join them in the knockout stage of a major competition for the first time.

Defender Hendry, who plays his club football in Saudi Arabia for Al-Ettifaq, said: “It was an action-packed evening, a very emotional evening.

“We obviously felt we had to put in a performance and I think we did that.

“Obviously a massive contrast and hopefully we can continue this momentum.

“It felt good, we felt we gave a bit of justice in the performance and hopefully we made the county a bit more proud than they felt after the evening against Germany.

“There is a lot to look forward to now. Obviously it is in our hands and it is something to really relish.”

One negative to the night was the injury to Kieran Tierney, which will keep him out of the Hungary game.

Regular wing-backs Nathan Patterson and Aaron Hickey did not travel to Germany due to injury, with Anthony Ralston stepping in, and Ryan Porteous was banned for two matches after being sent off against Germany.

Scotland’s Kieran Tierney (right) signals he needs to be substituted as he sits on the pitch
Scotland’s Kieran Tierney (right) suffered an injury against Switzerland (Bradley Collyer/PA).

Hendry insists there will “no problem whatsoever” in adapting to another defensive line-up against Hungary.

The former Dundee, Celtic and Club Brugge player said: “We have a very strong squad and the defenders who have stepped in have done extremely well and I am sure that will be the case against Hungary.

“Obviously Kieran will be a miss. Hopefully it is not too bad.

“The squad gathered around him last night. It was not nice to see, but I am sure the physios will assess the extent of the injury. One of our strengths is our squad and I thought Scott (McKenna) came in last night and did extremely well, because it is not easy to come into a pressurised game like that in that stadium and do so well.

“So there are ready-made replacements if Kieran can’t make the game

“The squad is aware that have never got out of a group before so this squad is hungry to change that. The squad is determined to make history on Sunday against Hungary.”

Sunday’s opponents have added significance for Hendry.

He made his international debut as a Celtic player in a 1-0 friendly win over Hungary in Budapest in 2018.

Alex McLeish’s side contained the bulk of the Scotland side that played against Switzerland, including John McGinn, Andrew Robertson, Scott McKenna, Callum McGregor, Kenny McLean and Ryan Christie, while Stuart Armstrong and James Forrest are in Clarke’s squad.

Hendry, who won his 33rd cap against Switzerland, said: “Good memories. We won and it is always a special moment when you make your debut for your country.

“It was a memorable night for me and my family, extremely proud and I am relishing the chance to play against them on Sunday and the same result will be fine.

“For me it was just the start. At that point I was just taking it in as much as possible and once that game had finished, the sheer excitement and buzz of representing your country, it was about seeing how many I could do.

“Fortunately enough I have been able to represent my country many times after that and hopefully there will be many more.

“It is for me now to help the squad as much as possible to see how far we can go and hopefully that will be a memorable night against Hungary.”