Home Sport

How England rated after draw with Denmark in Frankfurt

By Press Association
England’s Harry Kane shakes hands with manager Gareth Southgate after being substituted against Denmark. (Adam Davy/PA)
England were jeered off as they missed the opportunity to seal their place in the last 16 of Euro 2024 with a game to spare – labouring to a 1-1 draw against Denmark in Frankfurt.

Having beaten Serbia in their opening encounter, victory at the Deutsche Bank Arena would have seen England guaranteed to top Group C but they fell short as Harry Kane’s opener was cancelled out by a long-range Morten Hjulmand effort.

Here, the PA news agency rates Gareth Southgate’s players following a frustrating evening.

Jordan Pickford: No chance with Denmark’s equaliser but looked shaky at times when England were under pressure. 5 (out of 10)

Kyle Walker: Was slipping on the poor pitch before changing boots and it did the trick as a burst of pace saw him nip in to set up England’s opening goal. 6

Marc Guehi: Another commanding performance as he continues to show he is more than comfortable at the highest level. 7

John Stones: Forming a decent partnership with Guehi but a couple of miscommunications with Pickford. 6

Kieran Trippier: Gives his all at left-back but England will be a much more balanced outfit if and when Luke Shaw can be involved. 6

Declan Rice: Another who seemed to struggle with the pitch and not his usual commanding best in the middle of the park. 5

Trent Alexander-Arnold: Still learning his midfield role on the job – but a major tournament is not the place for it and struggled again. 4

England’s Trent Alexander-Arnold (centre) is replaced by team-mate Conor Gallagher
England’s Trent Alexander-Arnold (centre) is replaced by team-mate Conor Gallagher. (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Phil Foden: All over the pitch and grew increasingly determined to make an impact, hit the post just before the hour but was soon taken off. 6

Jude Bellingham: Not at his marauding best and was on the periphery for much of the second half. 5

Bukayo Saka: Not as much as a threat as he would normally pose and one of many seemingly struggling with fitness. 5

Harry Kane: Off the mark for the tournament but after breaking the deadlock endured another frustrating evening before being replaced. 6

Substitutes

Conor Gallagher (for Alexander-Arnold, 54): Added much-needed bite into England’s midfield to stake a claim for starting from now on. 6

Jarrod Bowen (for Foden, 69): Flitted in and out of the game from the right. 5

Eberechi Eze (for Saka, 69): A more natural fit on England’s left but had no opportunity to show what he can really do. 5

Ollie Watkins (for Kane, 70): Some probing runs as his more direct approach caused more issues than Kane managed. 6