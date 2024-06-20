Everything going in right direction – France upbeat over Kylian Mbappe fitness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Everything going in right direction – France upbeat over Kylian Mbappe fitness

By Press Association
France’s Kylian Mbappe faces a race against time to be fit for Friday’s Group D clash with the Netherlands (Hassan Ammar/AP)
Kylian Mbappe will be given until the last minute to prove his fitness for France’s Euro 2024 showdown with the Netherlands as he prepares to play with a protective mask over his broken nose.

The 25-year-old skipper suffered the injury in his side’s 1-0 Group D victory over Austria in their opening fixture on Monday but has not yet been ruled out of Friday’s clash with the Dutch in Leipzig.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, head coach Didier Deschamps said: “Everything is going in the right direction after this major shock with the consequences.

“Yesterday he went out, he did a little activity. This will also be the case this evening. Things are moving in the right direction to ensure that he is available tomorrow.”

World Cup finalists France would book their place in the last 16 with victory over Ronald Koeman’s side, who go into the game also having banked three points, in their case courtesy of a 2-1 win over Poland.

Whether Mbappe plays or not – he wore a red white and blue mask for the start of training on Thursday evening – Deschamps insists his team will take the game to the Netherlands.

He said: “We may have to defend, but that should not be our first objective, even if we must be able to do it when necessary. First you have to go forward and give them problems.

France manager Didier Deschamps ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 Group D match against Austria at the Dusseldorf Arena
France manager Didier Deschamps is taking nothing for granted ahead of the Group D clash with the Netherlands (Nick Potts/PA)

“We will aim to put the Dutch team in difficulty, knowing that they have the capacity to bring danger.

“We achieved our objective of winning the first game, but now – as is also the case for the Dutch – it is about winning this game and qualifying. As for any coach, it’s about ensuring we perform as well as possible and are as dangerous as we can be for the opposition.”

Opposite number Koeman will send his troops into battle demanding a 90-minute performance after seeing them come from behind to beat the Poles courtesy of substitute Wout Weghorst’s late strike.

Koeman said: “The lesson we learned against Poland was that that we have to play at a high level for 90 minutes, not just 60.

“Also that you have to be patient and always have in the back of your mind what could happen if you lose the ball.”

The Dutch face Austria in Berlin on Tuesday, while the French head for Dortmund to meet Poland in the final round of group games.