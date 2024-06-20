England ‘struggling with and without the ball’, admits Harry Kane

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England ‘struggling with and without the ball’, admits Harry Kane

By Press Association
Harry Kane was on target against Denmark but could not inspire England to victory (Martin Rickett/PA)
Harry Kane admits England are “struggling” at Euro 2024 after they were jeered off the pitch following a laboured draw against Denmark.

Victory in the Group C clash in Frankfurt would have assured England of top spot and progression to the last 16 with a game to spare.

Instead, despite Kane putting Gareth Southgate’s side ahead, they were pegged back to 1-1 through a fine Morten Hjulmand strike and then were largely second best.

A large number of England fans inside the Deutsche Bank Arena greeted the full-time whistle with jeers, while the team’s performance in the 1-0 win over Serbia in their opening game also drew criticism.

Despite being in a good position to win Group C, captain Kane conceded the side have fallen short in Germany so far.

“I think we’re struggling both with and without the ball,” Kane, who was replaced by Ollie Watkins in the second half, told BBC One.

“I think the pressure in both games hasn’t been right and with the ball hasn’t been good enough. Everyone’s dropping below their levels a little bit.

“It was tough out there, but we’re calm. It wasn’t our greatest game, but we got away with a point.”

England have still never won their opening two games at a European Championship and the result against Denmark could see parallels drawn with the goalless Wembley stalemate against Scotland at the same stage in 2021.

Southgate’s side went on to reach the final of Euro 2020 and Kane insists grinding out results shows the team have grit.

“I think we said before the tournament there’s no easy games and I think that’s showing,” he added.

England’s Harry Kane opens the scoring against Denmark at Euro 2024
England’s Harry Kane opens the scoring against Denmark (Bradley Collyer/PA).

“We’ve got levels we can reach and we can be better both with and without the ball. I think the sign of a good team is when you’re not playing at your best and still find a way to get results like we have in the last two games.

“We’re top of the group. We know we can improve. Step by step, we’ll get there.”

“I know there will probably loads of noise and a bit of disappointment back home, but we experienced this in the last Euros as well when we drew to Scotland.”