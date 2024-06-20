Henrik Jensen appointed assistant coach at managerless Burnley

Burnley have announced the appointment of Dane Henrik Jensen as their new first-team assistant coach.

The 39-year-old joins the relegated Lancashire club from Swedish side Kalmarr FF ahead of next season’s Sky Bet Championship campaign.

Jensen’s arrival comes as the Clarets’ search for a new manager following the departure of Vincent Kompany continues.

We are delighted to announce the appointment of Henrik Jensen as a First Team Assistant Coach. Welcome to Burnley, Henrik! — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) June 20, 2024

The Belgian left Turf Moor at the end of last season to take up the vacancy at Bayern Munich.

Jensen heads to Burnley having previously managed Danish outfit Midtjylland in a caretaker capacity and also taken charge of Fortuna Hjorring in the women’s game, and IFK Norrkoping and Linkopings FC.

Jensen told the club’s website, burnleyfootballclub.com: “It’s been a dream for me to coach in England. English football has always fascinated me, so I’m thrilled to be here.

“It just felt like a good fit after good conversations. It just felt like we fit together.”