Scotland Under-21 international Connor Barron agrees Rangers deal

Scotland Under-21 international Connor Barron has joined Rangers on a four-year deal, the cinch Premiership club has announced.

The 21-year-old, who has also represented his country at Under-16 and Under-19 levels, heads for Ibrox from Aberdeen following the expiry of his contract having made more than 50 appearances since his senior debut in 2022.

Barron told Rangers’ official website: “I am absolutely delighted. As soon as I started talking to the club, I knew that this was the place for me to come. Everything seemed right and I think it is the best place for me to be at this moment of my career.

“It is a club where the demand is high to win football matches and trophies and that is something that I really want to be a part of.

“It was a massive decision for me, but it was made easy by speaking to the staff and the manager and now I can’t wait to get started.”

Manager Philippe Clement was delighted to have secured the services of a young, but experienced player.

Clement said: “We are thrilled to welcome Connor to the club. He’s a young talented player with the right mentality who’s already gathered a lot of experience in the Scottish Premiership and in Europe.”