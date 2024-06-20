Euro 2024 day seven: England fail to impress as Spain seal last-16 spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Euro 2024 day seven: England fail to impress as Spain seal last-16 spot

By Press Association
England are down but not out after a poor display in a 1-1 Group C draw with Denmark (Adam Davy/PA)
England are down but not out after a poor display in a 1-1 Group C draw with Denmark (Adam Davy/PA)

England’s hopes of ending their 58-year wait for a trophy by going all the way at Euro 2024 were put into perspective as they escaped with a 1-1 Group C draw against Denmark.

Gareth Southgate’s side turned in a woeful display and were perhaps fortunate to emerge with a point, although Serbia’s last-gasp equaliser against Slovenia means they remain in charge of the group.

There were no such difficulties for Spain, who booked their place in the last 16 with a 1-0 win over Italy.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at day seven.

England expects (much, much more)

England’s status as one of the pre-tournament favourites took another hit as they turned in a lacklustre display to draw 1-1 with Denmark in Frankfurt.

Gareth Southgate’s men were booed off the pitch after Harry Kane’s goal had been cancelled out by Morten Hjulmand’s piledriver, although it was the manner of the performance rather than the result which gave such cause for concern.

They remain top of Group C, two points ahead of the Danes, and will secure top spot with victory over Slovenia in Cologne on Tuesday.

However, Southgate’s misfiring team, in which right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold’s deployment as a makeshift midfielder continues to be a bone of contention, will need to be significantly better if they are to extend their stay in Germany significantly.

Helping hand

Spain needed the assistance of Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori to continue their perfect start to the tournament.

On a night when Gianluigi Donnarumma provided stubborn resistance, he was finally beaten by his own team-mate, who was in the wrong place at the wrong time when his goalkeeper attempted to cut out Nico Williams’ cross and could only palm the ball straight at him.

Nevertheless, the win was no more than the Spaniards deserved and they join hosts Germany in the next round with a game to spare.

Luka who’s talking

Luka Jovic’s stoppage-time header kept Serbia’s hopes alive and denied Slovenia their first European Championship finals win as their Group C clash in Munich ended 1-1.

Serbia, who lost their opening match 1-0 to England, appeared to be crashing out of the tournament as they trailed to Zan Karnicnik’s second-half effort, but AC Milan striker Jovic headed home a corner in the fifth minute of added time.

It proved a better point for Slovenia than it did for the Serbians and they face England knowing victory will see them through.

The man in the mask

France's Kylian Mbappe wearing a face mask as he trains in Leipzig on Thursday
France’s Kylian Mbappe is facing a race against time to be fit for his side’s Group D clash with the Netherlands (Hassan Ammar/AP)

France superstar Kylian Mbappe is facing a race against time to be fit for Friday’s Group D clash with the Netherlands.

The 25-year-old, who broke his nose during the 1-0 win over Austria on Monday evening, trained wearing a protective mask on Thursday but remains a doubt.

Head coach Didier Deschamps said: “This is moving in the right direction to ensure that he is available tomorrow.”

Picture of the day

Italy's Riccardo Calafiori (on the ground) reacts after scoring an own goal in the 1-0 Group B defeat by Spain in Gelsenkirchen
Italy’s Riccardo Calafiori (on the ground) scored an own goal to hand Spain victory (Nick Potts/PA)

Post of the day

Who’s up next?

Slovakia v Ukraine – 2pm BBC One

Poland v Austria – 5pm ITV1

Netherlands v France – 8pm – BBC One