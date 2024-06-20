Josh Shaw earns Gloucestershire dramatic victory with final-ball six

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Josh Shaw earns Gloucestershire dramatic victory with final-ball six

By Press Association
Josh Shaw was the unlikely hero for Gloucestershire with the bat against Glamorgan (David Davies/PA)
Gloucestershire snatched an unlikely two-wicket victory over Glamorgan thanks to the last-gasp heroics of Josh Shaw.

A tense final saw Jack Taylor (70) run out, with Shaw coming to the crease with his side needing seven runs from the final two balls.

He ran two with the penultimate delivery before clearing the ropes for a maximum off Andy Gorvin to seal only Gloucestershire’s third win of the campaign.

Opener Sam Northeast had hit an unbeaten 46 in Glamorgan’s 140 for six.

Sean Abbott’s five-wicket haul inspired Surrey to a comfortable 56-run victory over Middlesex to claim top spot in the South Group.

The seamer mixed slower balls with great yorkers to ensure the home side were never in the hunt.

Leg-spinner Luke Hollman had earlier taken a career-best five for 16 in the format, including three wickets in one over, but Tom Curran (48 from 28) and Laurie Evans (41 from 20) steered Surrey to a challenging 185 for nine.

Yorkshire successfully defended a target of 174 to defeat North Group pace-setters Lancashire by seven runs.

Home captain Shan Masood underpinned the Vikings’ 173 for eight with 61, while Joe Root contributed 43 as they shared 104 for the fourth wicket.

Keaton Jennings hit 46 as Lightning came up short.

A scintillating innings from Jake Bethell earned Birmingham a thumping 90-run triumph over Northamptonshire at Edgbaston.

Bethell smashed an unbeaten 56 from just 16 balls, including a 15-ball half-century – the quickest for the Bears in the Blast – to lift his side to 219 for four.

Bethell hit seven sixes, including four from Ben Sanderson in the last over, before the visitors limped to 129 for nine..

Harrison Ward cracked 61 off 28 balls to help Sussex claim a 31-run win against Kent.

Danny Lamb contributed 40 as the Sharks posted 201 for seven and then took three wickets to help see Sussex home, despite 51 from Sam Billing.

Essex eased to an eight-wicket success against Hampshire.

Unbeaten knocks of 60 and 45 from Dean Elgar and Jordan Cox respectively, alongside Michael Pepper’s 44, saw them chase down Hampshire’s target of 167 with 19 balls to spare.