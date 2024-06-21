Euro 2024 day eight: France wait on Kylian Mbappe ahead of Netherlands clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Euro 2024 day eight: France wait on Kylian Mbappe ahead of Netherlands clash

By Press Association
France’s Kylian Mbappe remains a doubt for Friday’s Group D clash with the Netherlands after breaking his nose (Hassan Ammar/AP)
France’s Kylian Mbappe remains a doubt for Friday’s Group D clash with the Netherlands after breaking his nose (Hassan Ammar/AP)

Kylian Mbappe remains the main talking point as France attempt to book their place in the last 16 at Euro 2024.

The French face the Netherlands in Group D on Friday evening, with boss Didier Deschamps yet to make a decision on whether to involve his skipper after he broke his nose against Austria on Monday.

Elsewhere, the Austrians and Poland will attempt to open their respective accounts when they meet in Berlin, while Slovakia bid to join Germany and Spain in the knockout stage by securing a second victory of the tournament against Ukraine.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at day eight of Euro 2024.

The man in the mask

France superstar Kylian Mbappe is facing a race against time to be fit for the clash with the Netherlands in Leipzig.

The 25-year-old trained wearing a protective mask on Thursday.

Head coach Didier Deschamps said: “This is moving in the right direction to ensure that he is available tomorrow.”

Poland and Austria, who lost to the Dutch and the French respectively in their opening fixtures, meet in Berlin knowing defeat could be fatal.

No time to party

Slovakia coach Francesco Calzona has told his players to forget their victory over Belgium as they attempt to seal their passage by repeating the feat against Ukraine in Dusseldorf.

Calzona said: “I don’t think it was difficult to prepare the players mentally. The euphoria lasted a few hours, but three points will definitely not be enough to advance.

“There is no reason to celebrate yet. We are fully focused on the match.”

Opposite number Serhiy Rebrov has given his team similar advice, if for very different reasons after their 3-0 defeat by Romania.

Rebrov said: “We need to respect and support the team. There will be mistakes – it’s unavoidable. We have to forget the Romania game and go on the pitch with a new level, showing what lessons we learned.”

England expects (much, much more)

England’s status as one of the pre-tournament favourites took another hit as they turned in a lacklustre display to draw 1-1 with Denmark in Frankfurt on Thursday evening.

Gareth Southgate’s men were booed off the pitch after Harry Kane’s goal had been cancelled out by Morten Hjulmand’s piledriver, although it was the manner of the performance rather than the result which gave such cause for concern.

Nevertheless, they remain top of Group C, two points ahead of the Danes, and will secure top spot with victory over Slovenia, who conceded a stoppage time goal to draw 1-1 with Serbia, in Cologne on Tuesday.

There were no such difficulties for Spain, who joined Germany in the next round after a 1-0 win over Italy thanks to Riccardo Calafiori’s own goal.

Picture of the day

Italy’s Riccardo Calafiori (on the ground) reacts after scoring an own goal in the 1-0 Group B defeat by Spain in Gelsenkirchen
Italy’s Riccardo Calafiori (on the ground) scored an own goal to hand Spain victory (Nick Potts/PA)

Post of the day

Who’s up next?

Slovakia v Ukraine – 2pm BBC One

Poland v Austria – 5pm ITV1

Netherlands v France – 8pm – BBC One