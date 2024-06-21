John Stones knows England’s draw with Denmark ‘was not some people’s cup of tea’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Stones knows England’s draw with Denmark ‘was not some people’s cup of tea’

By Press Association
John Stones played 90 minutes against Denmark (Martin Rickett/PA)
John Stones played 90 minutes against Denmark (Martin Rickett/PA)

John Stones admits he understands the frustration of England fans following the dismal Euro 2024 draw with Denmark, but has backed the team to swiftly move on from the disappointment.

England could have advanced as Group C winners had they beaten Denmark in Frankfurt but instead put in a poor showing in a 1-1 draw.

Harry Kane had put Gareth Southgate’s side ahead only for Morten Hjulmand to level with a fine long-range strike as Denmark then enjoyed the better of proceedings.

Jeers from England fans greeted the full-time whistle at the Deutsche Bank Park but, while Stones acknowledged the boos, he also believes the tide will turn against Slovenia next time out.

“I know the crowd got a bit frustrated but I think there are great signs for us to keep moving forward, keep improving,” he said.

“If we can control emotions in these big games it’s a sign of a winning team and we want to do everyone proud.

“We gave everything. Maybe it was not some people’s cup of tea, but we go again and we keep fighting for our team-mates and to top the group.

“I think we all know that we could have played better. We could have used the ball more, created more chances.

“I’m a positive person. I always look at the positives out of the game and look where we can improve but look, we’ve got a point out of the game against a good team, and we move forward.”

It is a familiar pattern for England, who have never won the opening two group games at a European Championship.

A goalless stalemate against Scotland at Euro 2020 was greeted with a similarly negative response but Stones is ready to put the Denmark performance to bed.

“I think emotions are high, definitely after the game and rightly so,” he added.

England’s John Stones acknowledges supporters at the end the draw (against Denmark
England defender John Stones was keen to put the Denmark draw to bed (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)

“But if we put it into perspective, it’s somewhere we’ve been before, we’ve not played at our best and got a result, which is frustrating on one hand, but again, it’s tournament football and we are top of the group.

“So a lot of positives to take out of it. I know it’s very frustrating to not get something more out of the game, which we wanted but as I said we’ve done this in previous tournaments and forgot about those games quite quickly.

“But we have to move forward next game and get another three points and finish the group top and I feel very confident that we can do that.”