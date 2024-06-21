Seven-time Paralympic gold medalist Hannah Cockroft named in Paris 2024 squad

Seven-time Paralympic gold medalist Hannah Cockroft is among four reigning champions named in Great Britain’s initial athletics squad for Paris 2024.

High jumper Jonathan Broom-Edwards, shot putter Aled Davies and javelin thrower Dan Pembroke will also defend titles between August 28 and September 8.

Scottish middle-distance runner Ben Sandilands, 20, is set to return to the French capital for his Games debut after claiming the T20 1500m world title there last summer.

Six-time javelin world champion Hollie Arnold will appear at her fifth Paralympics seeking to reclaim the gold she won at Rio 2016, with long jumper Olivia Breen, shot putter Sabrina Fortune and wheelchair racers Sammi Kinghorn and Kare Adenegan completing the 10-strong selection.

Cockroft holds the T34 100m and 800m Paralympic crowns and last month took her tally to 16 world titles by winning those two events in Kobe, Japan.

“It is a huge honour to once again be representing ParalympicsGB in Paris,” said the 31-year-old wheelchair racer, who previously topped the podium at London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

“I’m incredibly excited and proud to pull on the vest at my fourth Games this summer.

“This is going to be an incredibly special Paralympic Games, and a huge opportunity for the sport, and all the athletes will be looking to showcase once again how incredible our sport is.”

Three-time Paralympic champion Davies won F42 shot put gold in Rio and Tokyo on the back of discus glory in London.

“I am very proud to be selected, and the hunger is there for my Paralympic title,” said the 33-year-old Welshman.

“It is always an honour to represent your country and the people who have supported you.”

The second – and final – wave of selection for ParalympicsGB’s athletics squad takes place next month.

Team chef de mission Penny Briscoe said: “All 10 individuals have already shown what they are capable of at the highest level and so I am really excited to see what they can achieve at the Paralympic Games in Paris later this summer.”