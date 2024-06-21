Tyson Fury adamant he won ‘too easy’ world title showdown with Oleksandr Usyk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tyson Fury adamant he won ‘too easy’ world title showdown with Oleksandr Usyk

By Press Association
Tyson Fury believes he won his fight with Oleksandr Usyk (Nick Potts/PA)
Tyson Fury is adamant he won his fight with Oleksandr Usyk and claims his downfall was a result of the undisputed world heavyweight clash being “too easy”.

Fury suffered the first defeat of his professional career when he was on the wrong end of a split decision in Riyadh last month, paving the way for a rematch on December 21.

The ‘Gypsy King’ was saved by the bell in the ninth round having survived a standing eight count forced by a furious assault from Usyk, who added the WBC belt to his WBA, IBF and WBO titles.

Tyson Fury was criticised for showboating against Oleksandr Usyk
Prior to that Fury was in control of a classic at the Kingdom Arena, which he insists he was enjoying too much in explanation of his showboating against the Ukrainian.

“I’ve watched the fight back lots of times. Still got the same answer – I thought I won the fight and thought I’d done enough. Usyk knows that he didn’t beat me,” the Briton told FUROCITY.

“It was close enough. One judge had me winning by a round and one of them had him winning by a round and that was the final decision. I thought I boxed the head right off him for most of the rounds.

“The fight was actually a lot easier than I thought it would be, a lot easier. People say he’s a hard man to hit, I was landing three or four punch combinations, laughing at him.

“My problem in that fight was that I was probably having too much fun. It was probably too easy. At times it was too easy.

“It was like I was in there with a local amateur boxer and I was just enjoying it too much and messing around.

“I paid the ultimate price round in round nine when I got a 10-8 round and got clipped. That’s what happens when you’re having too much fun. But I enjoyed it.”

Addressing Usyk, he added: “Get yourself well – I hear he’s got a broken jaw and broken eye socket – and I’ll see you in December for a Christmas extravaganza in Saudi Arabia. Get up!”

Footage recently emerged of an apparently drunk Fury being escorted from a bar and then falling over in the street during a night out in his home town of Morecambe.

The incident took place earlier this month and Fury, who has frequently spoken of his mental health issues, insists he simply drank too much.

“I got p***** up about two weeks ago, fell over on me face. Didn’t do any damage though, still good looking. As you do, you know what I mean, when you’re on a night out,” he said.

“I’ve had lots of messages and lots people phoning me asking am I all right?. You go and have a drunken night out and all of a sudden you’re going to jump in front of a train. Obviously from my past history people had concerns.”