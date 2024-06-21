Eberechi Eze insists England are not panicking despite drab Denmark draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eberechi Eze insists England are not panicking despite drab Denmark draw

By Press Association
Eberechi Eze came off the bench against Denmark (Martin Rickett/PA)
Eberechi Eze came off the bench against Denmark (Martin Rickett/PA)

Eberechi Eze insists England will keep calm and carry on at Euro 2024 after the team were jeered off the pitch following Thursday’s draw with Denmark.

Gareth Southgate’s side missed the chance to seal top spot in Group C with a game to spare as they laboured to a 1-1 draw in Frankfurt.

Harry Kane opened the scoring only for Morten Hjulmand to level before Denmark then controlled much of the contest, with a large number of England fans booing at full-time.

England winger Eberechi Eze tries control the ball past Denmark’s Yussuf Poulsen
England winger Eberechi Eze made his tournament debut in Frankfurt (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)

Eze came off the bench to make his tournament debut as Southgate attempted to inject a freshness into his team in the second half.

Despite his lack of experience on the international stage, Eze called for calm heads before next week’s clash with Slovenia in Cologne.

“I’d say we’re staying calm, we know the potential we’ve got,” he said.

“We’re building, we’re getting towards the level that we know we can play at. Ultimately, we’ll stay calm, we’ve got four points and there’s more to improve. No stress, we’re not panicking.

England forward Ollie Watkins embraces Harry Kane as he comes onto the pitch against Denmark
England forward Ollie Watkins replaced Harry Kane during the draw against Denmark (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“Tournament football is a rollercoaster. This is my first one but that’s what they (Eze’s England team-mates) are all saying. As long as you stay calm and positive, you’ll be fine.

“We’re very calm. Of course, we wanted to get three points, we want to put in performances that we know we’re capable of but this is what happened at the last tournament and no one remembers it when you reach the latter stages.”

Eze also defended Kane after he came in for criticism for his own performance despite breaking the deadlock at Deutsche Bank Park, with the England skipper one of those sacrificed by Southgate in search of a winning goal.

“H is an incredible player, always does his job for the team,” added the Crystal Palace winger.

“You guys probably look too much into that kind of stuff but a player like him, you don’t really need to question him.

“You know he’s going to work for the team, he’s going to put in performances and score goals. That’s the type of player he is.”