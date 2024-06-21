Kieran Tierney ruled out of Scotland’s Euro 2024 campaign with hamstring injury

Scotland defender Kieran Tierney is out of Euro 2024 and on his way home due to a hamstring injury.

Tierney, 27, came off on a stretcher in the 1-1 Group A draw with Switzerland in Cologne on Wednesday night.

“Obviously he had an issue with his hamstring the other night and was stretchered off,” said assistant manager John Carver, who also revealed midfielder Ryan Jack is “under the weather” ahead of the final group match against Hungary in Stuttgart on Sunday.

Whether here or at home, you’re always a big part of this Scotland team, @kierantierney1 💙 Kieran leaves camp due to injury and will return to Arsenal for further assessment.#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/Bfe1Ebk0aB — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 21, 2024

“He is heading home to be assessed by Arsenal and that’s all I can really say at the moment.

“They will give updates as they have it but he is obviously extremely disappointed.

“If we do progress and move through the tournament I am sure he will be back to support us.

“It is a blow because he is one of our top players and in tournament football you need your best players on the park. And, in particular with him, he gives that balance down the left-hand side with Andy Robertson and Callum McGregor and they combine really well.

Tierney suffered the injury in the draw with Switzerland (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“So whenever any team loses their best players then it will affect the situation, but also it is an opportunity for somebody else to step in.”

Defender Ryan Porteous will miss the game through suspension after being sent off against Germany in the opening fixture.

Scotland have one point from their first two matches having never qualified for the knockout stages of the tournament.