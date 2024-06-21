Lando Norris maintains momentum in opening practice for Spanish Grand Prix

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lando Norris maintains momentum in opening practice for Spanish Grand Prix

By Press Association
Lando Norris finished fastest in opening practice in Spain (David Davies/PA)
British driver Lando Norris edged out Max Verstappen in opening practice for the Spanish Grand Prix.

Norris saw off Red Bull’s Verstappen by just 0.024 seconds at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya to raise the prospect of another close duel with the championship leader this weekend.

Home favourite Carlos Sainz took third spot for Ferrari, one place ahead of George Russell, with Lewis Hamilton seventh in the other Mercedes.

Norris has taken four podium finishes in his last five outings, including his maiden win in Miami last month.

The 24-year-old probably should have claimed victory at the rain-hit Canadian Grand Prix earlier this month, but for a poor strategy call by his McLaren team.

And the Bristolian, who said here on Thursday that he believes Verstappen can still be caught following McLaren’s resurgence, continued his impressive form to top the practice standings.

There will be further encouragement for Mercedes, too, with Russell, three tenths back, setting his best time on the slower medium tyre compound.

Hamilton also failed to use the speediest soft rubber to suggest the Silver Arrows, who impressed in Canada, could be in the mix with Red Bull and McLaren following a string of revisions to their car.

There was a brief red-flag period in the first running when a chunk of Fernando Alonso’s front wing fell off his Aston Martin after the double world champion thudded the kerb at the ninth corner.

The Spaniard, 42, finished ninth in the standings, nearly one second slower than Norris.

Elsewhere, Sergio Perez and Oscar Piastri were fifth and sixth for Red Bull and McLaren respectively, while British teenager Ollie Bearman ended the session in 19th as he ramps up his preparations for Haas ahead of his likely promotion to a full-time seat with the American outfit next year.

The second practice session gets under way at 1700 local time (1600BST).