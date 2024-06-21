Farhad Moshiri enters exclusive talks with Friedkin Group over Everton sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Farhad Moshiri enters exclusive talks with Friedkin Group over Everton sale

By Press Association
Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has entered exclusive discussions with the Friedkin Group over the purchase of his majority stake in the club (Peter Byrne/PA)
Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has entered exclusive discussions with the Friedkin Group over the purchase of his majority stake in the club (Peter Byrne/PA)

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has entered exclusive negotiations with the Friedkin Group over a possible purchase of the Merseyside club.

The Friedkin Group, which also owns Italian side Roma, is looking to buy the 94 per cent stake in the Toffees held by Moshiri’s Blue Heaven Holdings.

The exclusivity period will allow the Friedkin Group, spearheaded by Texan billionaire Dan Friedkin, to conduct due diligence and assess the club’s financial position as he seeks to strike a deal with Moshiri.

The Merseyside club said in a statement: “Blue Heaven Holdings has received significant interest from several highly respected parties interested in investing in the club.

“The club can confirm today (21 June) that a period of exclusivity has been granted to the Friedkin Group to progress discussions to acquire a majority shareholding in Everton.

“All parties will now work together to conclude this process. In the meantime, the club will continue to operate as normal.

“When there is further news to share, it will be provided via the Club’s official communication channels.”

The news will be welcome to Toffees fans, who have endured months of uncertainty after Moshiri first agreed to sell his stake in the club to American investment firm 777 Partners in September.

That deal eventually collapsed when an exclusivity period with 777 expired on May 31 with no formal agreement reached.

Once purchase terms are agreed, Friedkin will need to be granted approval by the Premier League, the Football Association and the Financial Conduct Authority.

Everton are set to move into their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock in time for the 2025-26 season
Everton are set to move into their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock in time for the 2025-26 season (Peter Byrne/PA)

Everton finished 15th in the Premier League last season despite being docked eight points for breaches of profit and sustainability rules.

The club are due to move to their new ground at Bramley-Moore Dock for the 2025-26 season with work scheduled to finish on the stadium in December.

Sources close to Friedkin insist he will be willing, where appropriate, to engage with fans’ groups as the negotiations progress.