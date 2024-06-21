Farhad Moshiri enters exclusive talks with Friedkin Group over Everton sale

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has entered exclusive negotiations with the Friedkin Group over a possible purchase of the Merseyside club.

The Friedkin Group, which also owns Italian side Roma, is looking to buy the 94 per cent stake in the Toffees held by Moshiri’s Blue Heaven Holdings.

The exclusivity period will allow the Friedkin Group, spearheaded by Texan billionaire Dan Friedkin, to conduct due diligence and assess the club’s financial position as he seeks to strike a deal with Moshiri.

Club Statement. 🔵 — Everton (@Everton) June 21, 2024

The Merseyside club said in a statement: “Blue Heaven Holdings has received significant interest from several highly respected parties interested in investing in the club.

“The club can confirm today (21 June) that a period of exclusivity has been granted to the Friedkin Group to progress discussions to acquire a majority shareholding in Everton.

“All parties will now work together to conclude this process. In the meantime, the club will continue to operate as normal.

“When there is further news to share, it will be provided via the Club’s official communication channels.”

The news will be welcome to Toffees fans, who have endured months of uncertainty after Moshiri first agreed to sell his stake in the club to American investment firm 777 Partners in September.

That deal eventually collapsed when an exclusivity period with 777 expired on May 31 with no formal agreement reached.

Once purchase terms are agreed, Friedkin will need to be granted approval by the Premier League, the Football Association and the Financial Conduct Authority.

Everton are set to move into their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock in time for the 2025-26 season (Peter Byrne/PA)

Everton finished 15th in the Premier League last season despite being docked eight points for breaches of profit and sustainability rules.

The club are due to move to their new ground at Bramley-Moore Dock for the 2025-26 season with work scheduled to finish on the stadium in December.

Sources close to Friedkin insist he will be willing, where appropriate, to engage with fans’ groups as the negotiations progress.