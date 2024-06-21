Andy Murray to have back surgery as injury threatens Wimbledon and Olympic hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andy Murray to have back surgery as injury threatens Wimbledon and Olympic hopes

By Press Association
Andy Murray will undergo back surgery (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Andy Murray will undergo back surgery (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Andy Murray will undergo surgery on his back on Saturday after suffering an injury at Queen’s Club.

The 37-year-old is hoping to make a farewell appearance at Wimbledon, and that has not yet been ruled out despite Murray going under the knife just over a week before the tournament.

The Scot struggled from the start of his second-round match against Jordan Thompson on Wednesday and pulled out after only five games.

Andy Murray has treatment to his back
Andy Murray has treatment to his back (Zac Goodwin/PA)

A statement from his management said: “Andy is having a procedure on his back tomorrow. We will know more after this has taken place and will update further as soon as possible.”

Murray described feeling a weakness in his right leg and losing coordination. He sought on-court treatment after three games but soon decided he could not continue.

On his chances of competing at SW19, Murray said: “Like all tennis players, we have degenerative joints and stuff in the back but it’s all predominantly been left-sided for me my whole career.

“I have never had too many issues with the right side. So maybe there is something that can be done between now and then to help the right side.”

Andy Murray looks upset during a press conference at Queen's Club
Andy Murray during a press conference at Queen’s Club (Zac Goodwin/PA)

This is not the first time Murray has suffered a back problem in his career. He underwent surgery in 2013, while after a first-round loss at the French Open last month he revealed he would need treatment to address soreness.

The three-time grand slam champion only returned to the match court five weeks ago after nearly two months out with an ankle injury.

He is due to play singles and doubles with his brother Jamie at Wimbledon before potentially bringing his career to a close at the Olympics in Paris, but both of those are now in doubt.