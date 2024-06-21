Jos Buttler impresses behind stumps as England keep South Africa to 163 for six

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jos Buttler impresses behind stumps as England keep South Africa to 163 for six

By Press Association
Mark Wood, left, congratulates Jos Buttler after the dismissal of Heinrich Klaasen (Ramon Espinosa/AP)
Mark Wood, left, congratulates Jos Buttler after the dismissal of Heinrich Klaasen (Ramon Espinosa/AP)

England captain Jos Buttler produced a pair of brilliant wicketkeeping dismissals as England restricted South Africa to 163 for six in their T20 World Cup clash in St Lucia.

Buttler pulled off a sensational diving catch to see off top-scorer Quinton de Kock for 65 and then ran out powerhouse Heinrich Klaasen cheaply with a pinpoint throw to the non-striker’s end.

Spurred on by the skipper’s excellent work, England dragged their opponents back from a strong powerplay of 63 without loss to take control of the innings.

Adil Rashid continued his impressive form with a miserly stint of one for 20, with Jofra Archer closing out with three 40.

England named an unchanged XI from their morale-boosting win over the West Indies but saw De Kock seize the early initiative. Reece Topley held up his part of the bargain with the new ball, giving up just 18 runs and one boundary from his three overs, but there were 45 in the same period from the Pavilion End.

Moeen Ali, Archer and Sam Curran all tried to shut down De Kock and failed. The left-hander lifted Moeen straight back over his head, flicked and drove consecutive sixes off Archer and pulled Curran furiously into the stands at mid-wicket.

He took just 22 balls over his fifty, the joint fastest in the tournament, weighed down only by a dull grind of an effort from his partner Reeza Hendricks.

De Kock was handed a reprieve on 58 when a slog sweep off Rashid carried to Mark Wood at deep square, only for the fielder to misread the flight and take the ball too close to the ground. De Kock stood his ground and, while England were visibly aggrieved, the not out verdict looked fair.

Quinton de Kock plays a shot en route to making 65
Quinton de Kock top scored with 65 for the Proteas (Ramon Espinosa/AP)

England barely celebrated when Hendricks bowed out with 19 off 25 but could not contain their joy when De Kock nicked Archer’s well-disguised cutter and Buttler leapt to take a one-handed stunner.

Klaasen was promoted to number three to lift a stalling run-rate but also fell foul of Buttler’s alertness. Called through for a single as Wood slotted one down the leg side, Klaasen had no chance as Buttler gathered at the second attempt and flung a low, flat throw into the base of the stumps with laser-like precision.

David Miller added late impetus with a knock of 43 but he and Marco Jansen fell to another pair of first-rate catches by Harry Brook and Curran as Archer struck with successive deliveries at the death.